California, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay Net

Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

CCPS To Host 10th Annual Science And Engineering EXPO

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On February 25, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will host the 10th Annual Science and Engineering EXPO at Calvert High School from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This family event is free and open to the public. The EXPO will showcase CCPS science...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
wichitaonthecheap.com

United States Navy Band from Washington D.C. Free Concert

WHO – The United States Navy Band from Washington, D.C. WHEN – March 6th at 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30 pm) The concert is FREE, but tickets are required. https://wichita-area-navy-league.ticketleap.com/united-states-navy-band-wichita-kansas/. Tickets may be picked up at:. Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. 350 W. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS.
WICHITA, KS
Inside Nova

Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues

The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations

Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WALDORF, MD
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sandra Anne Eversberg

Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Pepco Says Fewer Power Outages Occurred in 2022

Pepco, the utility company that services D.C. and parts of Maryland, says its customers experienced fewer electric outages in 2022. The company credits reinforcing the local energy grid, adding new technology and smart devices, and targeting projects to increase resiliency for the reduced number of outages. In the District, customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever, with the company noting that even when service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore power in just 111 minutes, on average.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

