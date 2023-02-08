Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In MarylandMadocCalifornia, MD
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher eventWatchful EyeVirginia State
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Related
Bay Net
Local Collaboration Provides Medical Respite Services For Homeless
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless. Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the...
Bay Net
CCPS To Host 10th Annual Science And Engineering EXPO
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On February 25, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will host the 10th Annual Science and Engineering EXPO at Calvert High School from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This family event is free and open to the public. The EXPO will showcase CCPS science...
wichitaonthecheap.com
United States Navy Band from Washington D.C. Free Concert
WHO – The United States Navy Band from Washington, D.C. WHEN – March 6th at 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30 pm) The concert is FREE, but tickets are required. https://wichita-area-navy-league.ticketleap.com/united-states-navy-band-wichita-kansas/. Tickets may be picked up at:. Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce. 350 W. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
Bay Net
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
Bay Net
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize
WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WTOP
Md. lawmakers push to expand use of alcohol detection devices in vehicles
In Maryland, drivers who are convicted of drinking and driving are already required to get an ignition interlock device — a piece of technology that won’t allow a car to start if the driver is impaired. Lawmakers in Annapolis are working to pass bills that would expand the...
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Bed Bath & Beyond In Wildewood Center Slated To Close “Entire Store On Sale”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday, February 7, 2023, that they are closing over 150 stores to try and stay afloat. The Bed Bath & Beyond location within Wildewood Center in California, MD, is on the list and has followed suit by putting up signs.
Bay Net
Sandra Anne Eversberg
Sandra Anne Eversberg, “Sandy”, 64, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 27, 2023 at her home. Born on February 28, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mary Long and the late Thomas Long, Sr. Sandra was the loving wife of Michael Eversberg, whom she married on September 27, 1986 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. She is survived by her children Michael Eversberg II of Lexington Park, MD, William Eversberg (Kirsten) of Lexington Park, MD, Jessica Eversberg of California, MD, and Joseph Eversberg of California, MD, her sister Ellen Long of Lexington Park, MD, as well as two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Long, Jr., Gerri Stokel, Michael Long, and Patricia Lewis.
washingtoninformer.com
Pepco Says Fewer Power Outages Occurred in 2022
Pepco, the utility company that services D.C. and parts of Maryland, says its customers experienced fewer electric outages in 2022. The company credits reinforcing the local energy grid, adding new technology and smart devices, and targeting projects to increase resiliency for the reduced number of outages. In the District, customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever, with the company noting that even when service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore power in just 111 minutes, on average.
Bay Net
Student In Possession Of Knife At Davis Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged...
Bay Net
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
Bay Net
Donate Pieces Of Local History During “Community Day” At Two Museums
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Have you ever wanted to contribute to a museum exhibit? The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will host “Community Day” on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0