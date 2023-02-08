Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV
Looking to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury on ESPN+ PPV on Sunday, Feb. 26? Here's how to do it.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua sends “good luck” message to Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk for their April fight
By Sam Volz: Anthony Joshua sent a “good luck” message to heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury today ahead of their potential April 29th undisputed fight. Instead of being bitter about being eliminated from the possibility of fighting for the undisputed championship in his two losses to Usyk, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is courteous, wishing him and Fury luck.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC
World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
ng-sportingnews.com
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski purse, salaries: How much money will they make at UFC 284?
There have only been four simultaneous double champions in UFC history. Alexander Volkanovski is looking to be number five. The UFC featherweight champion steps up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 284 on February 11. UFC 284 will be inside the RAC Center...
MMAmania.com
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield full fight preview | UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield will battle this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Crute may be entering this bout following a pair of losses, but the 26-year-old Aussie remains one of the division’s best...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Match not on TV in UK and reason for double header
Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title
The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Following his high profile departure from Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January 2023. Inking a contract that is set to run for two-and-a-half years, Ronaldo will reportedly make up to €200m per year (£172m/$211m) with the Middle Eastern outfit, an amount that makes him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jack Della Maddalena out to prove he isn't a 'shiny new toy' against Randy Brown at UFC 284
There are plenty of perks to being in the heart of a UFC fight week yet also being able to journey home and sleep in your own bed. All of the many directions Jack Della Maddalena is being pulled in right now from media commitments to concentrating on shedding those final few pounds, still ultimately ends up with him pulling up to his house and being able to switch back into husband and father mode each night.
‘I’m here’ – Oleksandr Usyk flexes his muscles as he calls out Tyson Fury posing in front of Ukraine flag
OLEKSANDR USYK flexed his muscles and called out heavyweight rival Tyson Fury while posing in front of a Ukraine flag. The WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champ, 36, is expected to do battle with WBC champ Fury, 34, in Saudi Arabia in April this year. However, a date and venue...
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash
Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
Comments / 0