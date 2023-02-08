ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua sends “good luck” message to Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk for their April fight

By Sam Volz: Anthony Joshua sent a “good luck” message to heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury today ahead of their potential April 29th undisputed fight. Instead of being bitter about being eliminated from the possibility of fighting for the undisputed championship in his two losses to Usyk, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is courteous, wishing him and Fury luck.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC

World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
Boxing Insider

Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara

Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
MMAmania.com

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield full fight preview | UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield will battle this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Crute may be entering this bout following a pair of losses, but the 26-year-old Aussie remains one of the division’s best...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
Boxing Scene

Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch

Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is FIFA Club World Cup final? Full details with Real Madrid favorites for 2023 title

The 2023 FIFA Club Cup final will pit two sides from different corners of the planet against each other in a battle to be crowned world champion. Real Madrid are the favourites to win the tournament, as they aim for a fifth title in the competition, and Carlo Ancelotti looks to match Zinedine Zidane's pair of world titles at club level.
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Following his high profile departure from Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January 2023. Inking a contract that is set to run for two-and-a-half years, Ronaldo will reportedly make up to €200m per year (£172m/$211m) with the Middle Eastern outfit, an amount that makes him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jack Della Maddalena out to prove he isn't a 'shiny new toy' against Randy Brown at UFC 284

There are plenty of perks to being in the heart of a UFC fight week yet also being able to journey home and sleep in your own bed. All of the many directions Jack Della Maddalena is being pulled in right now from media commitments to concentrating on shedding those final few pounds, still ultimately ends up with him pulling up to his house and being able to switch back into husband and father mode each night.
Boxing Scene

Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash

Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
