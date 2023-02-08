Read full article on original website
Related
ice365.com
Luís Figo pays a visit to ICE London
Footballing legend and Digitain Brand Ambassador Luís Figo paid a visit to ICE London yesterday. The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Internazionale star drew a crowd as he signed autographs and posed for selfies at the Digitain stand at S4-150. Figo is the Brand Ambassador for the global iGaming...
game-news24.com
The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April
Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
game-news24.com
Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line
Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com
Hopefully, the last of us three will not arrive
The final of us 3 isn’t ready to come. According to the Daily program this Tuesday, February 7, The Last of Us 3 is already in the works for a game on PlayStation 6. Finally, Nintendo reveals the figures for the latest financial statement, and Netflix abandons its look for more account sharing. The Daily, let’s go!
game-news24.com
The return to Brazil and Free Fire is an indication of the days ahead
TSM’s ambitious expansion plans into Brazil look to have reached an end after a recent announcement from the American esports organization that announced it was going to step away from the region and freefire esports. TSM entered Brazil in July 2021 shortly after signing a naming rights deal worth...
BBC
Challenge Cup: Head-cams in focus as Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers starts BBC coverage
Challenge Cup first round - Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers. Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app. Edinburgh Eagles are hoping to put Scottish rugby league into sharp focus when they face Saddleworth Rangers in Saturday's televised Challenge Cup tie.
game-news24.com
The first Nintendo direct will be airing this week
Nintendo announced that it’s going to hold the first 2023 Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023. She announced a video on Twitter. People can tune in at 12:45 PM. People will be able to watch it on the official YouTube page. Nintendo Direct will focus the 40 minute games...
game-news24.com
New Nintendo Direct confirmed it before Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released
Leaks indicated that it was about to play on the Nintendo Direct Live yesterday, and the publisher confirmed that earlier today. The second live is scheduled to be live on Feb. 8th at 4 pm CT. The Nintendo Direct live will likely be focused on the upcoming Zelda title, which...
game-news24.com
When does the griddy back to Fortnite?
Fortnite has numerous emotes, a hundred, and is, at the moment, a thousand, the real value. What do they mean for you emote that you cant live without even coming back as soon as possible? For example, when is the Griddy coming back to Fortnite?. It’s difficult to predict when...
game-news24.com
Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia launch a Collegiate Esports Series of women’s enlisted competition
This morning, Xbox, Paidia, and ESPORTSU announced a new partnership as they’re launching competitive collegiate esports series for gaining popularity. The three companies are going to launch a national collegiate Valorant tournament with colleges from across the United States and Canada competing, the finals going to take place from the 5th to 7th of May in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in Texas. Two different series will be produced following their efforts. One called Cast This, which focuses on developing shoutcasting talent, and the other called Road To Georgia, which will highlight the events to Texas. We have more info and quotes from all of the companies listed below on this new event.
game-news24.com
The British regulator ruled the deal with Microsoft and Activision that it isn’t in favor of the merger
The UK’s government has rejected a potential deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. After the investigation into the merger, the regulator concluded that the merger could harm British gamers and potentially lead to higher prices, fewer options or less innovation. Until now, the CMA decision isn’t final. The regulator...
game-news24.com
Activision Blizzard: Preliminary report out CMA recommends that we remove call of duty from the deals
Today, Wednesday, the British competition authorities (CMA) presented the preliminary report on the occurrence of Activision Blizzard takeover by Microsoft. As is already suspected, the CMA considers it a threat to free competition. However, a final verdict hasn’t yet been made. The competition and market authorities presented the first...
game-news24.com
My Dear Monster critism: Chinese animation is one of the most popular things in the world
I see that one of the great Chinese literature of the XIV-century BC now is on the big screen. My dear monster uses mythology as a starting point to create a great story that is open to the whole audience. Although the Western public don’t know this masked figure, it’s...
game-news24.com
Rough Evil 4: Why the co-director was against a remake at the beginning of the film?
A remake of a masterpiece turns out to be very difficult. That’s why the responsible producer initially wanted to do without the new version of Resident Evil 4. In the gaming scene, Rev Evil 4 has recently achieved legendary status. Because of that, Yasuhiro Ampo was reluctant to remake the movie. As he explained in Conversation with Game Informer, he was fully aware of the big challenge.
game-news24.com
PCG Podcast #19: Go off to Hogwarts!
We first enter the virtual wrestler ring in episode 19 of the PC Games Podcast. WWE 2K23 won’t be released until March, but there was already the opportunity to play the brawl at 2K in Munich. That’s why wrestling fan Chris wanted to talk about it. He invited his friend and podcast host at Headlock, the pro wrestling podcast, Olaf Bleich (some of you might also know him as a longtime freelance writer with us). The two said that the new showcase mode makes sense, how the game looks on technical level, and whether the new match art of War Games is fun. After that it becomes funny in the podcast, because of course there’s a big test talk about Hogwarts’s legacy. Toni and Carlo are part of the test team for this. The three of them have played the action game and look at the title from various angles. in the conversation, we clarify whether the wishes of Potter fans in the world have been fulfilled and whether the title is fun also if you are not familiar with JK Rowlings Wizarding World.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: France star Ntamack says Ireland 'comfortably favourites'
France fly-half Romain Ntamack says Ireland are "comfortably favourites" for Saturday's predicted Six Nations title decider in Dublin. This weekend's hosts top the world rankings with Ntamack's side, who won the Grand Slam in 2022, in second spot. Ireland opened their Six Nations with a dominant 34-10 win in Wales...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy sets Record on Twitch!
Bandung Hogwarts have set record many views on Twitch! This is a proud achievement, even if it isn’t fully published to the public and cannot be boycotted by netizens. This is proof that the anticipation for games based on the Harry Potter franchise has returned to the end.
game-news24.com
Netflix annonces the rise in the US for accounts sharing Aroged
Traditionally, the European Netflix customer can add a household to his account. These are the first euros for that service, also known. If Netflix is a good option, all users will stop sharing their account and the freeloaders switch to their own paid plan. The streaming service seems to realize that the subscription cannot be made accessible by anyone because of the long time-saving cost. Solution? Expand your Netflix subscription by adding other households. Last year, the service was tested in South America. You could add additional household items for $3 per month. There’s also a chance that that’s arriving in Portugal and Spain now.
game-news24.com
Pokemon News: Go plagued with scarlet and violet issues as the sale of Scarlet and Violet hits a stunning sale milestone
One week or two since that long time that, after the entire game’s intermittent bugs affecting all Niantic titles, caused multiple bugs to surface. But still, the problems have also been affecting Ursaring evolution. In other news, the number of sales for Scarlet and Violet continues to climb, and...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy: Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring must tremble
2/08/2023 by Thilo Bayer The deluxe purchasers of Hogwarts Legacy ensure a good deal of traffic on Steam. Over 35,000 players are at the start of the project. This puts the pure single-player title just behind the multi-player heavyweights. The fact that Hogwarts Legacy sold very well was already foreseeable...
