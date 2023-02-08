ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

bestcolleges.com

Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students

Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
Delaware LIVE News

EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub

EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
Black Enterprise

The National Black Cultural Information Trust Launches the Protect Black History Initiative

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. has launched the Protect Black History Initiative. This program, available at ProtectBlackHistory.org, will provide Black history resources and materials to local communities and organizations in need of support. Communities across the country are faced with hostility toward the teaching of Black history in school. While books are removed from school bookshelves, we’re distributing books and other resources in local communities.
icytales.com

Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!

If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
Black Enterprise

Two Public Allies Alumni Join the National Board of Directors

Public Allies, an organization that has been dedicated to social justice and racial equity for thirty years, is honored to announce the appointment of two new board members to the Public Allies National Board of Directors, Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and Shavonda Sisson. The election of these two accomplished Black women...
The Guardian

Black students have lowest completion rates in higher education, study finds

Black students have lower six-year completion rates for any kind of degree or certificate program than students in any other racial or ethnic group, a new study has found. According to the study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, which was released on Thursday, Black students must contend with various challenges to completing post-secondary programs including high costs and racial discrimination.
KSAT 12

Lawmakers, nonprofits working to combat food insecurity among military families

SAN ANTONIO – Low salaries for enlisted members, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ineligibility and high rates of unemployment for military spouses are some of the factors contributing to military hunger. Feeding America, a nonprofit organization, said in 2022, lawmakers took action to address military hunger. “The reality is the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bham Now

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Red Cross Resiliency Programs support U.S. Vets + families

For members of the military, veterans and their families, navigating the challenges that come with military service can be tough. Luckily, the American Red Cross offers several Resiliency Workshops designed to ease the stress of deployment. The American Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers to help facilitate Resiliency Workshops. Read...
ALABAMA STATE

