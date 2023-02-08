Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students
Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
Non-Profit Thrift Store Provides Resources To Formerly Incarcerated Women
After serving 10 years for a non-violent drug charge, D'Marria Monday became all too familiar with the struggles of reintegrating into "normal" life. "What happens when we re-enter into the community is we come home and we've served our time, but we come home and society punishes us more,” Monday said.
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
The National Black Cultural Information Trust Launches the Protect Black History Initiative
The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. has launched the Protect Black History Initiative. This program, available at ProtectBlackHistory.org, will provide Black history resources and materials to local communities and organizations in need of support. Communities across the country are faced with hostility toward the teaching of Black history in school. While books are removed from school bookshelves, we’re distributing books and other resources in local communities.
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth
Philanthropist Robert F. Smith is teaming up with The Chopra Foundation to launch a mental wellness initiative for Black youth. The post Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, The Chopra Foundation Launch Mental Wellness Initiative For Black Youth appeared first on NewsOne.
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
Two Public Allies Alumni Join the National Board of Directors
Public Allies, an organization that has been dedicated to social justice and racial equity for thirty years, is honored to announce the appointment of two new board members to the Public Allies National Board of Directors, Dr. Meredith Shockley-Smith and Shavonda Sisson. The election of these two accomplished Black women...
Black students have lowest completion rates in higher education, study finds
Black students have lower six-year completion rates for any kind of degree or certificate program than students in any other racial or ethnic group, a new study has found. According to the study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, which was released on Thursday, Black students must contend with various challenges to completing post-secondary programs including high costs and racial discrimination.
KSAT 12
Lawmakers, nonprofits working to combat food insecurity among military families
SAN ANTONIO – Low salaries for enlisted members, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ineligibility and high rates of unemployment for military spouses are some of the factors contributing to military hunger. Feeding America, a nonprofit organization, said in 2022, lawmakers took action to address military hunger. “The reality is the...
Bham Now
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Red Cross Resiliency Programs support U.S. Vets + families
For members of the military, veterans and their families, navigating the challenges that come with military service can be tough. Luckily, the American Red Cross offers several Resiliency Workshops designed to ease the stress of deployment. The American Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers to help facilitate Resiliency Workshops. Read...
A Black History Month Series of Community Conversations About Advancing Health and Black Equity
To learn more go to www.gilead.com Black History Month is a time for the community to come together to talk about health, specifically the HIV epidemic that is still raging throughout the Black community. Historically, there are glaring disparities in how Black and white patients are diagnosed, treated, and respected. There are also […]
Opinion: Housing projects aim to build, yet destroy campus culture
Bier Stube, a South Campus bar, faces potential demolition due to new apartment complex. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Venture inside Bier Stube on any given night, and you’ll see and hear many different things.
Black families are changing the educational landscape through communal home-schooling
On Martin Luther King Day in 2016, Tralandra Stewart asked her three children a simple question. She wanted to know what they had learned in elementary school in Cypress, Texas, about the civil rights pioneer. “They said, ‘I don’t know. I think he was a man who made a speech,’”...
