Here's everything you'll get if you buy the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector's edition. To cap off the recent Nintendo Direct stream, Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be receiving a collector's edition bundle alongside the base game. With the rumored price increase to $70 for the main title being true, it stands to reason that this collector's package will also be more expensive. Industry pundit Wario64 claims it will retail for $130, but no retailer currently has pre-orders open.

1 DAY AGO