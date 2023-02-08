Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
India's Adani to prepay $1.11 billion loans on shares, denies report on capex cut
Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.
Toyota's Q3 profit jumps 22%, buoyed by weak yen and higher sales
TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the world's top automaker overcome a jolt from the soaring costs of raw materials.
marketscreener.com
Canada's Bombardier forecasts higher business jet deliveries in 2023
(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023 in a sign of easing supply-chain pressures and strong demand for private flying. It expects full-year deliveries of more than 138 jets, compared with 123 last year. Backlogs of corporate jet makers have swelled over the...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
msn.com
Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
marketscreener.com
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and it...
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID
Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.'s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion yen ($33.5 billion), as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world, compared to a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed.By region, Honda sold more vehicles in Japan and the U.S., but sales declined in China and other parts of Asia. Motorcycle sales grew across all...
Siemens raises sales and profit outlook after strong start to 2023
ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit at its industrial business on Wednesday and raised its full-year sales and profit guidance, boosted by a strong start to its 2023 fiscal year.
marketscreener.com
Airbus urges suppliers to carry extra stocks amid output snags
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Airbus laid down the law to its stretched supply chain on Wednesday, with a senior U.S. executive reminding contractors to meet timing and quality targets and recommending that suppliers shore up "buffer stocks" of critical materials. Like its rival Boeing, the European planemaker is aiming to ramp...
Recycling Today
US Steel profits narrow in 2022
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. closed 2022 with net earnings of $226 million in the fourth quarter. While remaining profitable, the steelmaker’s quarterly net earnings fell by 84 percent compared with the $1.43 billion net earnings level in the final quarter of 2021. For the full year, U.S. steel...
Comments / 0