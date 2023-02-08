ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit

(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
Reuters

Toyota's Q3 profit jumps 22%, buoyed by weak yen and higher sales

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the world's top automaker overcome a jolt from the soaring costs of raw materials.
marketscreener.com

Canada's Bombardier forecasts higher business jet deliveries in 2023

(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023 in a sign of easing supply-chain pressures and strong demand for private flying. It expects full-year deliveries of more than 138 jets, compared with 123 last year. Backlogs of corporate jet makers have swelled over the...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
msn.com

Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Reuters

Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
WWD

L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent

PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
investing.com

BP posts record annual profit of $28B

Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com

Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
marketscreener.com

Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and it...
The Independent

Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID

Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.'s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion yen ($33.5 billion), as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world, compared to a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed.By region, Honda sold more vehicles in Japan and the U.S., but sales declined in China and other parts of Asia. Motorcycle sales grew across all...
marketscreener.com

Airbus urges suppliers to carry extra stocks amid output snags

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Airbus laid down the law to its stretched supply chain on Wednesday, with a senior U.S. executive reminding contractors to meet timing and quality targets and recommending that suppliers shore up "buffer stocks" of critical materials. Like its rival Boeing, the European planemaker is aiming to ramp...
ALABAMA STATE
Recycling Today

US Steel profits narrow in 2022

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. closed 2022 with net earnings of $226 million in the fourth quarter. While remaining profitable, the steelmaker’s quarterly net earnings fell by 84 percent compared with the $1.43 billion net earnings level in the final quarter of 2021. For the full year, U.S. steel...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy