New Sonos speakers apparently confirmed by accessory company
If a document published by accessory maker Sanus is accurate, Sonos’ next speakers will be called the Era 100 and Era 300, according to a report from Chris Welch at The Verge. Welch claims that The Verge had already learned from its sources that “Era” will be the public-facing name of the as-yet-unreleased smart speaker that he had previously reported on under the code name “Optimo,” and that the Sanus document offers further evidence of this claim.
The Best New Tech, Gadgets, Audio Accessories and More of 2023 (So Far)
The DJI Mini 2 SE is the company's new ultraportable drone and the successor to the Mini SE. The "2" version is the same size as its predecessor and has the same photo and video quality, but delivers improved flight performance and intelligence. The KEF R Meta series is an...
Best Soundbars Under $200
With Super Bowl deals ramping up, many of us will be shopping for a new TV. Perhaps it’s not too surprising that people tend to focus on picture quality, screen size, and price—while sound quality is often an afterthought. But that can lead to disappointment if you get a new TV home and discover that its built-in audio can’t do justice to the great picture.
Can you use an Amazon Echo as a speaker for your TV? Yes, and it might just boost your its sound quality
Poor quality audio is the bane of cheaper TVs, but short of investing in a new sound system (in which case, a new TV might serve you better), there are a few hacks for improving what your TV sounds like. For example, did you know that you can use your...
4 of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to look forward to in 2023
From wild 21-channel bars to LG's latest flagship, there's a lot to be excited about in terms of soundbars this year.
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 5: which five-star Bluetooth speaker is best for you?
Both JBL's Flip and Charge speakers offer portability, Bluetooth and waterproofness in one great package, but which one is best for you?
Best OLED TVs in 2023
OLED TVs are popular due to their high level of contrast and color accuracy. If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, an OLED is an excellent choice. There are tons of top-rated OLED smart TVs available from popular brands, like LG, Sony and Samsung.Plus, some of the best OLED TVs are on sale now. Keep reading to explore the best OLED TVs of 2023Top products in this article 65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced...
Best Headphone Deals: Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort 45
Audiophiles and music should always be on the lookout for bargains involving the best headphones in the market, including those made by popular brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple. It’s a tough task to keep an eye on the headphone deals and AirPods deals of all the major retailers, so to help you out, we’ve done all the hard work for you. Here are the top offers for headphones that you can shop right now — all you need is to choose the pair that best fit your needs and budget. You should hurry with making your decision if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as they may disappear at any moment.
Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut
A great smart speaker is a necessity if you’re piecing together a smart home arrangement, and one of the best smart speaker deals right now is on the second generation Sonos One smart speaker. It’s seeing a price cut of $40 at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $220 to just $180. This is an unprecedented price for one of the best smart speakers on the market, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music with your purchase. Free shipping and in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy are also available.
One of our favorite 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off right now
One of the best TV deals available today is also on one of the best TVs you can buy. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,100. A substantial saving, this is a fantastic TV for gamers, sports fans, and those that simply love the finer things in life. It’s the latest technology so we can’t say how long it’ll stick around at this price. Read on to learn more or hit the buy button below to get straight to the good stuff.
Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio
During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?
It’s almost impossible to watch a television show or a movie at home without someone in the group turning to another person and whispering, “What did they say?” It’s a statement you hear way too often and it probably happens because you don’t have a good sound system. Back in the day we had CRT televisions that were the size of a small tank, and they had built-in speakers that emitted a decent sound. But televisions got slimmer and something had to give, so the speakers took a hit, which is why you’ve probably noticed almost every brand now making soundbars — to easily improve upon that tinny sound we’ve grown all too accustomed to.
Audiolab 7000 Series hi-fi separates to get first public showing at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2023
Audiolab's mid-range 7000 and flagship 9000 Series will be there, as will a surprise new product from Wharfedale.
The Sonos Era could have the key audio feature I’ve always wanted
The new Sonos Era speakers look set to have a key audio upgrade I've long been waiting for.
Samsung’s massive new 77-inch QD-OLED TV just got a release date and price
Samsung’s new 77-inch OLED TV looks amazing — but it’s not going to be cheap.
OnePlus Pad debuts with an all-new aspect ratio for its 144Hz ReadFit display
5G Accessory Android Launch OnePlus Software Tablet Touchscreen. OnePlus asserts that its initial foray into the tablet market is a true rival to other, more established slates right out of the gate. With its confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ platform that is rated for "5G Cellular Data Sharing" on the tablet, it would certainly be one of the more unique, even without the introduction of the 7:5 screen to its form-factor.
Snag these Sonos deals before your Super Bowl party
You know you’re getting old when you have to turn the closed captioning on to watch basically anything on your TV. Or maybe the TV audio quality is just getting worse. If only there was a way to save yourself the embarrassment of all of your friends filing out to a bar to watch the second half of Sunday’s big game because they can’t hear the commercials, or rewinding, and rewinding, and rewinding again to catch one measly line of dialogue on movie night in with your partner.
Audio-Technica's StreamSet promises a streaming mic in a gaming headset
Streamers might finally be able to do away with their big mic arm setups.
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
You can get an extra 10% discount on LG's brilliant OLED TVs – here's how
LG's 2022 OLED TVs are brilliant buys, and with an extra 10% off they're even more attractive
