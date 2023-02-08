Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
waovam.com
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
vincennespbs.org
Elementary intruder highlights need for SRO in Gibson County
The newly elected Gibson County Sheriff says the county has an SRO staffing crisis. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took to social media on Wednesday to report a young adult male had entered the elementary school in Haubstadt. Vanoven said that he sent out a press release earlier in the day stating...
14news.com
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
waovam.com
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
Work on Boonville Police Department underway
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Charlie Wyatt says work on the Boonville Police Station is under way. According to a news release, Empire Contractors and Lamar engineering meet weekly with the city. Officials say the basement is being waterproofed and new sewer lines are being installed, there are new electrical upgrades, and ADA upgrades and […]
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
wrul.com
Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC
A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
wevv.com
Police trying to get man barricaded inside Pike County home to come out
Police are at the scene of an active situation in Pike County, Indiana. Indiana State Police officials tell us they're at a home along State Road 57 in Petersburg, where a man barricaded himself inside late Thursday morning. ISP says they have the area shut down between SR 61 and...
vincennespbs.org
No injuries in Wednesday Fire
A Wednesday fire in Vincennes is still under investigation. Firefighters were called out at 11:30-am to the 800 block of State Street to find a fire at a home that appeared to have started in the back of the residence. The Vincennes Fire Department tells First City News that the...
14news.com
Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
waovam.com
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
