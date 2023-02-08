Read full article on original website
Commodity distribution is today at fairgrounds
The monthly commodity distribution happens today, but in a new location. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs, beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires.
County awarded funding for emergency food and shelter programs
Russell County has been awarded federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Russell County’s allotment of $6,324 is meant to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by...
Russell County reports 18 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 18 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 24. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Wayne County had 32, Taylor County had 27 cases, Adair County and McCreary County each reported 13 cases, Clinton County and Green County each had 10 cases, Cumberland County had nine cases, and Casey County reported seven cases.
Russell Springs council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street in Russell Springs. The council is expected to vote on a new ordinance regarding veterans banners and hear the first reading of a new ordinance relating to parking violations.
Hammond named Task Force Officer of the Year
Russell County’s Scott Hammond was named the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Kentucky Task Force Officer of the Year. Hammond was chosen as the recipient of the award from about 95 officers in the state of Kentucky. Hammond is a detective with the Kentucky State Police and Columbia...
Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival among top US food festivals
Thrillist put together a list of the best 18 food festivals to look forward to in 2023, and what better place to come and indulge in large amounts of fried chicken than the birthplace of KFC?
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
Jamestown woman injured in Adair County collision
A Jamestown woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Adair County on Tuesday. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred KY 55 South when a vehicle operated by 81-year-old Arlis Kearns of Columbia turned into the path of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt operated by 58-year-old Cheri Shepherd of Jamestown.
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want to do about it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year.
Indiana man arrested in Jamestown
An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Russell Springs woman arrested by KSP
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs woman on several traffic-related charges Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Kala Carey, 20, was charged by Trooper Lucas Justice with driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear seat belts.
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Mary Ann Bailey, 69, of Russell Springs
Mary Ann Bailey, 69, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, February 6th, at her home. Mary Ann was born in Jamestown, KY on September 28, 1953, a daughter of the late Mallie (Guffey) and Luke Kerns. She was a retired Police Dispatcher. Mary Ann is survived by. husband, Richard Bailey,...
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
Russell Springs man arrested on wanton endangerment, fleeing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested by Russell Springs Police Tuesday on wanton endangerment and multiple traffic-related charges, according to Russell Springs Police. At approximately 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, a call went out regarding a female that was being followed by an unknown person. Police said the female had made several turns, trying to get away from the vehicle, but the vehicle remained behind her. Russell Springs Police Officer Brenton Llane, observed the two vehicles traveling on US 127 and attempted to make a traffic stop. After, a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop at the Four Seasons Car Wash.
Connie Renea Byrd
Connie Renea Byrd, 54, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She is a daughter of Johnny W. Byrd and the late Letha E. Vincent Byrd. Besides her father she is survived by one sister: Vanessa Lynn Combs; one half brother: Doug K. Pennycuff; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Taylor County man sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison
A Taylor County man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release earlier this week for illegally possessing two firearms in nearby Campbellsville. According to court documents, in March 2021, Jeffrey R. Beard, 62, a convicted felon, possessed a New England Firearms...
