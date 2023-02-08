Read full article on original website
Make a list of the best diet changes to help cut heart disease during American Heart Month
A balanced diet full of whole grains, fruits and vegetables — and with less fats — can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for millions of Americans.
Why menopause increases women's risk of heart disease
NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health. Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause. In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined. Related Story: Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help othersDr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy. She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Why It’s Important to Understand That Men and Women Have Heart Attacks in Different Ways
February is American Heart Month. While medicine has made large strides in treating heart disease, a heart attack is still the number one cause of death in the country. Putting a focus on heart health during the month provides an opportunity to learn more about how to prevent heart attacks and what happens to our bodies when a heart attack occurs. It is a different process for women than men.
American Heart Month: Here's how loneliness, isolation can increase your risk of heart disease
Recent studies show that isolation and loneliness may increase an individual's risk of developing a cardiovascular disease in the United States. During American Heart Month, here are tips.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Be aware: The subtle signs of a heart attack
Health experts say it is also important for young people to focus on heart health. That means staying physically active, eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking.
Medical Moment: Know the signs of the ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack
(WNDU) - Heart attacks have long been considered a problem facing older adults, but young people can have them, too!. Recent research finds of those who suffer a heart attack at a young age, one in five is 40 years old or younger, and that number is rising. Dave Conway...
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Here's Exactly What a Heart Attack Feels Like, According to Cardiologists
Cardiologists break it down.
Knowing the signs of heart disease
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
Getting sepsis in the hospital is a red flag for future heart attacks, study finds
Patients who get sepsis while hospitalized are more likely to return to the hospital for a stroke, heart attack or heart failure, says a study in the American Heart Association's journal.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
What women can do to take care of their hearts
Go Red for Women Day, started by the American Heart Association, seeks to bring awareness about heart disease and how to prevent it.
Why are heart attacks more common in winter? A cardiologist explains
Colder weather can trigger a number of physiological changes that may increase the risk of a cardiac event.
Why Hypertension, Heart Attack, Stroke Risks are Higher in the Winter
Research and experts indicate that cold weather puts stress on the heart. It can increase the risk of high blood pressure and even heart attacks. Individuals at higher risk for cardiovascular disease in warm weather are more likely to have high blood pressure or heart failure when the temperatures dip.
Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease
Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
