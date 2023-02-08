Read full article on original website
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
Knox County APC Approves Rezoning Request
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved a re-zoning request for land along East Brown Road in Vincennes Township. The re-zoning would change the land from R-1 single family residential land to R-A rural residential property. The request will now be considered for final approval by the Knox County Commissioners.
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
Countdown to Planting Season Continues
Farmers continue the countdown toward planting season — and with some warmer weather in recent days, some farmers are hoping for an early planting season. However, Knox County Extension educator Valerie Clingerman knows some late-winter blasts are still possible — and likely. Many feel the cold weather season has delayed the last few years — with a later start and later ending. Clingerman says that doesn’t mean this is a down time for farmers though.
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
Jimmie Morrison, 79, Vincennes
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren, Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison, and great grandchildren, Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison, his niece, Heather Jones, and great-nephew, Willem Jones.
VU Loses to John A. Logan; Wrestling Semistate Set for Saturday
In a battle of top ten teams, Fourth ranked John A Logan College downed number nine Vincennes University 78-68. Caleb Johnson led the Trailblazers with 15 points. Kris King added 13. VU drops to 22-3. The Vincennes University Womens team rolled over John A Logan College 81-56. Elikya Baseyila had...
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
All Four County Teams Play Tonight; NK 5th Graders SK Tournament Title
All four Knox County boys’ basketball teams are in action tonight across the area. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices start a doubleheader weekend tonight, as they host the Eastern Greene T-Birds at Alice Arena. Tip time is 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The North Knox Warriors...
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 2/8
In Boys High School Basketball action…Vincennes Rivet beat Washington Catholic 56-38. Big night for Rivet Senior Tommy Herman who poured in 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Rivet is now 4-12 on the season. Other games. Barr-Reeve downed Northeast Dubois 38-29. Bedford North Lawrence trimmed Loogootee 55-53. Eastern Greene...
