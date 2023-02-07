ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

KGW

Dungeness crab dinner: 3 recipes to prepare

ASTORIA, Ore. — Following a two-month delay, Oregon’s Dungeness crabs are back!. The traditional December crab season opening was postponed in Oregon and Washington because crab meat content was not as high as expected. So, was the wait worth it?. "Absolutely we needed to wait," said Steve Fick,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

'Fair Repair Act' passes through House Committee in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Fair Repair Act (HB 1392) passed through a House Committee in Olympia Wednesday, with a seven to six vote. The act would require consumer electronics companies to share the instructions and tools to fix their products with the public. Dax Tate with the Washington Public...
OLYMPIA, WA
KGW

CDC adds COVID-19 to routine vaccine list for adults, children

SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 shots to its recommended immunization schedule for children, adolescents and adults. The most recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule, published Thursday, formalizes the recommendations that were approved in October by the vaccine advisory committee. The CDC...
SEATTLE, WA

