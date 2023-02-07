Read full article on original website
OLCC officials gave themselves first shot at buying rare bourbon, internal investigation alleges
SALEM, Ore. — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public records...
Dungeness crab dinner: 3 recipes to prepare
ASTORIA, Ore. — Following a two-month delay, Oregon’s Dungeness crabs are back!. The traditional December crab season opening was postponed in Oregon and Washington because crab meat content was not as high as expected. So, was the wait worth it?. "Absolutely we needed to wait," said Steve Fick,...
ODOT plans to shut down a list of Portland crosswalks, citing safety concerns
All Oregon intersections are considered crosswalks, whether marked or not. The agency said it wants to guide pedestrians toward safer, marked crossings.
'Fair Repair Act' passes through House Committee in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Fair Repair Act (HB 1392) passed through a House Committee in Olympia Wednesday, with a seven to six vote. The act would require consumer electronics companies to share the instructions and tools to fix their products with the public. Dax Tate with the Washington Public...
CDC adds COVID-19 to routine vaccine list for adults, children
SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 shots to its recommended immunization schedule for children, adolescents and adults. The most recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule, published Thursday, formalizes the recommendations that were approved in October by the vaccine advisory committee. The CDC...
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
A Dungeness Dinner | Grant's Getaways
Oregon crabbing season was delayed this year, but the wait has been worth it. KGW's Grant McOmie tries out some delicious crab recipes.
Oregon football should still recruit California well when USC goes Big 10 | Locked On Ducks
Oregon has become a major recruiting power in the state of California. Could that be altered by USC's 2024 move to the Big 10?
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
