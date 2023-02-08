ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students

On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Reading Coffee Co. debuts Philadelphia Eagles coffee blends

Looking to get in on all the fun of creating special products in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the Super Bowl this weekend, the Reading Coffee Co. has rolled out two new coffee blends. Birds’ Brew and Java Jawn are part of Reading Coffee Co.’s limited-release series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

New assistant coach Marques Hagans joins mentor on Penn State football staff

Marques Hagans spent his entire coaching career at Virginia, his alma mater, first as a graduate assistant and then as wide receivers coach and associate head coach. It took a lot for him to leave Charlottesville, Va., where he starred as a quarterback and wide receiver for the Cavaliers, where he met his wife and where their two sons were born.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy