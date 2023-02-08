Read full article on original website
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
Winder’s move to commissioners leaves vacancy on East Norriton Township board
EAST NORRITON – When Jamila Winder was appointed to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners last week, another vacancy was created in East Norriton Township. Winder previously served as chairwoman of the township’s Board of Supervisors. Officials are looking to fill her spot on the five-member governing board.
The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students
On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
Reading Coffee Co. debuts Philadelphia Eagles coffee blends
Looking to get in on all the fun of creating special products in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the Super Bowl this weekend, the Reading Coffee Co. has rolled out two new coffee blends. Birds’ Brew and Java Jawn are part of Reading Coffee Co.’s limited-release series...
New assistant coach Marques Hagans joins mentor on Penn State football staff
Marques Hagans spent his entire coaching career at Virginia, his alma mater, first as a graduate assistant and then as wide receivers coach and associate head coach. It took a lot for him to leave Charlottesville, Va., where he starred as a quarterback and wide receiver for the Cavaliers, where he met his wife and where their two sons were born.
Penn State expects Class of 2022 to fill leadership void after making early impact
STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State football team felt the impact of its 2022 recruiting class throughout last season, whether it was Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Drew Shelton, Abdul Carter or others. They all made major contributions to the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl victory, 11-2 record and top-10 finish....
