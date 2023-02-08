ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.

