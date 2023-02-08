Read full article on original website
Demeter
1d ago
I gotta say selling fake drugs to a biker is NOT a good idea!!! 900 months, can't they just say 75 years, very strange.
mountain-topmedia.com
3 plead guilty to selling fentanyl that caused Wise County teens to OD
ABINGDON, Va. — Three California residents who used Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County teenagers who later overdosed on the drugs have pleaded guilty to federal charges this week. Alexander Ortiz, 25; Destiny Perez, 23; and Jorge Perez Jr., 24, each pleaded guilty to one count...
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
WSET
Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
In Virginia, FBI begins analysis of recovered Chinese spy balloon
The FBI investigation into the recovered Chinese spy balloon is the first of its kind in the bureau's history, senior FBI officials familiar with the operation said Thursday.
Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WTRF
West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
Tri-Cities authorities combat growing fentanyl use
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Virginia Senate passed a bill that declares fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism; meanwhile, local leaders and advocates in Sullivan County, Tennessee are working to address the growing problem the drug poses. “Right now, fentanyl is our number one drug of choice it seems like,” said Sullivan County District […]
WDTV
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
Inside Nova
How gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
royalexaminer.com
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
lootpress.com
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
lootpress.com
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced today to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made...
993thex.com
Three California residents plead guilty to providing drugs to Southwest Virginia dealer
Three California residents have pleaded guilty to charges related to a cross-country drug distribution ring that federal authorities said led to the overdose of two teenagers in Southwest Virginia in 2021. Alexander Ortiz, 25, Destiny Perez, 23, and Jorge Perez, Jr, 24, was arrested last summer. Police found dozens of...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County. Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his...
