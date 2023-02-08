ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, WV

Demeter
1d ago

I gotta say selling fake drugs to a biker is NOT a good idea!!! 900 months, can't they just say 75 years, very strange.

mountain-topmedia.com

3 plead guilty to selling fentanyl that caused Wise County teens to OD

ABINGDON, Va. — Three California residents who used Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County teenagers who later overdosed on the drugs have pleaded guilty to federal charges this week. Alexander Ortiz, 25; Destiny Perez, 23; and Jorge Perez Jr., 24, each pleaded guilty to one count...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
CHARLESTON, WV
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WTRF

West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WJHL

Tri-Cities authorities combat growing fentanyl use

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Virginia Senate passed a bill that declares fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism; meanwhile, local leaders and advocates in Sullivan County, Tennessee are working to address the growing problem the drug poses. “Right now, fentanyl is our number one drug of choice it seems like,” said Sullivan County District […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate

“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

