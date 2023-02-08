ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
bitcoinist.com

Cryptocurrency, Riding on Lows & Even Bigger Highs: Ethereum, Shiba Inu, & Big Eyes Coin – Cryptos Generating Stability

Despite being a fairly new medium of transaction, cryptocurrency has become a key factor in the financial world. The driving forces behind the expansion of the global cryptocurrency industry are the rising demand for payment systems in developing nations, paired with operational efficiency and transparency, and the improvement of data security.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
NEWSBTC

Bearish Signal? DCG Starts Selling Grayscale Crypto Shares At Almost 50% Discount

The issues at Digital Currency Group (DCG) seem to be coming to a head as the company has now begun offloading its Grayscale crypto shares. This move is one that was under speculation for a long time in the crypto community, as well as what kind of impact such a move could have on the market.
NEWSBTC

Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture (CGV) in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields

2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of Luna/UST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment “deleveraging” impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts “countercyclically.”
CNBC

Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken

Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
NEWSBTC

This Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Is At A Historical Resistance, Will BTC Decline?

This Bitcoin on-chain metric is currently at a level that has historically provided resistance. Will BTC decline after this retest this time as well?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Is At The “Sell” Level. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the bitcoin price has fallen...
fanthatracks.com

Assuming A Fundamental Part In the Acquisition Of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin cryptocurrency funding is a crucial part of its system because the value keeps changing, and it is all because of the changes in the market and the fluctuations in the coin's demand. Some investors want to know the elements that play a significant part in contemplating Bitcoin funding in the coming year.

