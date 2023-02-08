247 Sports has the Vikings taking a cornerback in the first round

There have been many players mocked by the Minnesota Vikings early this offseason, but there is one player in particular who seems to be the popular pick. On Tuesday, 247 Sports continued that trend in their latest mock draft, when they had the Vikings drafting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

“Smith has put together a nice resume as a versatile defender who can shadow the opposing team’s best wide receiver and is not afraid to tackle against the run. He’s an excellent corner that can be a difference-maker. “

Smith has been mocked to the Vikings this offseason because he brings with him a unique skill set of physicality and speed. With the Vikings hiring Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, the connection between Smith and the Vikings will only grow.

Smith has all the tools to be successful in Flores’ scheme. He is a great tackler and would be a weapon for Flores when he wants to blitz. As we get closer to the draft, Smith will continue to be a name to watch.