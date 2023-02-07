CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. The first incident was reported at around 8:30 near Colonia Avenue. Later that night, police responded to a second incident. CPD officers were sitting stationary in a patrol vehicle on Saunders Ave at Park Lane on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 pm when multiple shots were heard in the distance but were unable to pinpoint their exact location. Following an analysis of the “Shot Spotter” system, officers observed a shooting outside of the reportable area for the same area of Bayly Rd at Chestnut The post Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO