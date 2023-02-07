Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Related
WMDT.com
Easton man arrested for intentionally setting his house on fire on Thanksgiving Day 2022
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving Day house fire. An investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshals has led to the arrest of 41-year-old Fred Rider III after determining that he was responsible for intentionally setting his own house on fire. The fire originally took place at around 8 p.m. on November 24, 2022, at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. More than 45 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, which completely destroyed the house, causing over $800,000 in damage to the structure and personal belongings.
Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio
Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.
Man Killed In Laurel Shooting Found On Sidewalk Outside Of Shopping Center: Police
One man is dead after being shot near a shopping center in Laurel, authorities say.The victim was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson.The suspect, described as a black man, fled the scen…
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. The first incident was reported at around 8:30 near Colonia Avenue. Later that night, police responded to a second incident. CPD officers were sitting stationary in a patrol vehicle on Saunders Ave at Park Lane on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 pm when multiple shots were heard in the distance but were unable to pinpoint their exact location. Following an analysis of the “Shot Spotter” system, officers observed a shooting outside of the reportable area for the same area of Bayly Rd at Chestnut The post Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $30,000 in Damages
RIDGELY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Caroline County Wednesday night. It took officers about 30 minutes to control the blaze on Ridgely Road in Ridgely, but it caused a lot of damage. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it caused an estimated $30,000 in structure damage.
Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed man who fired a gun and injured an officer, sparking a shelter-in-place order for part of Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.David Emory Linthicum, 24, is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Baltimore County spokesperson Joy Stewart said.Officers told residents near Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place because of the armed man who is on the run.They also told residents to find another location for the night if they could not get home. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities.Police responded to the area of Powers Avenue for a...
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a possible shooting, but so far have come up empty-handed. It was reported on Tuesday at approximately 8:11 p.m. that a “Shot Spotter” alert occurred outside of the reportable boundary area of Cambridge. According to the alert, six shots were fired between Chestnut Place and Maces Lane on Bayly Road. As the shooting occurred outside of the reportable boundary area, CPD did not initially receive an alert. As of approximately 8:36 p.m., CPD received a report of shots fired near Colonial Avenue. The CPD officers investigated the Shot Spotter system and The post Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Game On: Glen Burnie GameStop Robbers At Large, Police Say
A group of suspects are on the loose after robbing a GameStop in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Three suspects reportedly entered the store located at 6619 Ritchie Highway shortly after 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, and asked employees about high-end merchandise, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The employee went...
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WGMD Radio
18-Year Old Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges
Dover Police have found an 18-year-old who had several warrants out for his arrest. Members of the Street Crimes Unit and Probation And Parole Safe Streets Officers contacted Khalil Smith inside of a business on Fulton Street. Among the items Smith had in his possession include a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine and 11 bags of heroin. Officers took Smith into custody without incident. He faces the following charges:
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries
A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say. The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police. Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block...
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 0