Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
wtae.com
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
wtae.com
WTAE Editorial: Impact of train derailment
WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III speaks on behalf of the editorial board regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Tap the video player above to watch the editorial.
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit To Lease Commuter Buses From Westmoreland
The Butler Transit Authority has entered into a unique agreement with a neighboring transit organization to keep commuter service running. At their meeting earlier this week, Executive Director John Paul informed the Authority’s Board of Directors about a coach bus that had to be removed from service with engine problems. It is not known how long it will take to make repairs.
Crews clean substance off road after crash in Pittsburgh
Part of Route 51 was temporarily closed after a crash in Pittsburgh.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Cranberry Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
Evacuation order lifted for residents near East Palestine train derailment
The evacuation order issued to East Palestine and some Beaver County residents has been lifted.
Excess additive in gas lines causes large volume of 911 calls in Murrysville, Export, Delmont
An excess of the additive that gives natural gas its “rotten-egg” smell caused more than 300 calls to Westmoreland County 911 since Tuesday night, reporting an odor of natural gas, according to Peoples Natural Gas officials. Calls began coming in to Westmoreland County 911 around 9 p.m., according...
Car crashes through tavern wall in Wilkins Township
A car crashed through the wall of a tavern in Wilkins Township on Thursday.
Vehicle crashes into Bower Hill fire station in Scott, causing significant damage
A vehicle crashed into the Bower Hill fire station on Vanadium Road in Scott Township Tuesday night.
wtae.com
East Palestine evacuation order lifted, officials say, following train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said Wednesday. Authorities in East Palestine had warned that burning vinyl chloride that...
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. orders closure of O'Fela African Lounge in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a restaurant in Carrick to close.The health department says they found rats at O'Fela African Restaurant and Lounge.The restaurant was also found to be operating without a valid health permit or proper ventilation.
wtae.com
Water main breaks near city hall in Uniontown
A water main break near city hall in Uniontown is impacting customers in the Fayette County city. The photographer at the scene reports as many as 5,000 customers may be affected by this break. Video just in from the scene shows crews from Pennsylvania American Water blocking off the area...
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
wtae.com
Evacuated East Palestine residents anxious to get home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Wednesday was another eerily quiet day in East Palestine, Ohio. The roads remain empty and businesses are closed. There are first responders and law enforcement on every corner and many evacuated residents are still calling the East Palestine High School gymnasium home. "One day at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford I-79 interchange to get reconfigured
A major reconfiguration at the I-79 and Route 910 Wexford Interchange is expected to begin construction by next winter with a goal to be ready for use by 2026, PennDOT announced during an online public meeting on Feb. 7. The new interchange will address the current congestion and safety issues.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
wdadradio.com
CRASH REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Along with the crash in White Township that was previously reported, first responders were called out for another crash, this time in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire crews were dispatched at 5:45 PM to the intersection of Route 119 and Old Indiana Road near the Dollar General store in Burrell Township for the reported crash, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. According to a post on the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook Page, officials arrived on scene to find one vehicle had gone into the median, and the other went onto the Hoodlebug Trail.
Comments / 1