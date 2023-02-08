ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing 360 Solutions Prices $5M Equity Offering

  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF has priced a public offering of 1.8 million units, consisting of one share and one warrant to purchase the share.
  • The company has priced the offering at $2.65 per unit.
  • The shares and the warrants included in the units can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $2.47 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 10, 2023.
  • The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $5 million.
  • The company intends to use 50% of the net proceeds to repay a portion of the outstanding obligations and the remaining 50% for working capital purposes.
  • Price Action: STAF shares are trading lower by 3.64% at $2.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

