HuffPost
32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By
A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around. A self-warming pet bed to keep your pet nice and toasty. (Reviewers with hairless cats say it’s great for keeping their naked bbs cozy and warm.) A food storage container to...
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Washing Your Long-Haired Dog
Caring for Long-Haired Dogs: A Guide to Washing Your Long Haired Dog. Aww, taking care of your long-haired fur baby's coat can be a real challenge, but don't worry, I've got you covered! Regular grooming is so important to keep that fur healthy and shiny, and when it's time for a bath, it can be a little intimidating, especially if you've never done it before.
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
More than 40 terrier dogs rescued from dead hoarder's Kent bungalow by RSPCA
More than 40 terrier dogs including tiny puppies (one rescued puppy pictured) have been rescued by the RSPCA from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week after the owner died.
CNET
A Vet Names His Top 5 Dog Breeds
When it come to dogs, breed might not be that important -- but that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon,...
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
pupvine.com
6 Reasons Why There Are So Many German Shepherds In Shelters
Have you ever thought about why there are so many German Shepherds in shelters?. A couple of months ago, I read somewhere that German Shepherds are among the top 10 most common dog breeds that you can find in shelters, and are often in search of a forever home. Truth...
petpress.net
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?
The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
King Shepherd: Another USA German Shepherd Breed
King Shepherds are a giant breed of German Shepherd with pointed ears and thick dual-coats of fur that help to protect their strong, sturdy canine bodies from the elements. This particular breed of dog was bred in the United States of America & came into being when someone got the idea to cross-breed German Shepherds with another breed of dog known as Shiloh Shepherds. Just like German Shepherds, King Shepherds are known for being loyal and protective of their owners and their owner's families. They are also known for being incredibly friendly and not too aggressive to those who approach them, making them incredibly kind dogs to have around.
loveyourdog.com
11 Lazy Dog Breeds For A Calm & Quiet Companion
The label “lazy” can mean many things. When an individual dog is called lazy, it could mean that this dog is advancing in years, in ill health, or just remarkably calm. It could even be that he’s a breed that sleeps during the day because he remains vigilantly on guard all night. If you’re in the market for a new best friend, decide why a breed deemed “lazy” appeals to you so you can find a pup likely to be happy and make you happy in your unique situation.
Facts about German Shepherds (and a Doggy Memorial)
One of the people working for us at Mint Message recently lost one of their best friends: a nice German Shepherd named Max. The poor puppy died of infection at the age of one year and three months old. Feel free to pay your respects to this kind, beautiful soul in the comments. In honor of this dog, I am going to write an article about one of the most friendly and loyal breeds of dogs out there: the German Sheperd.
psychologytoday.com
What's Behind the Craze for Designer "Doodle" Dogs?
There has been a large increase in the popularity of Poodle cross designer dogs, which now account for one in four puppies sold in the UK. The Labradoodle was the first popular designer dog. It was created in response to the need for a hypoallergenic guide dog in Australia. Whether...
What are the best grooming products for cats and dogs?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. SPRUCE UP YOUR CAT AND DOG AT HOME WITH THESE 12 GROOMING PRODUCTS Regular grooming is not only helpful in keeping your pet looking dapper, but it’s actually necessary for maintaining your furry friend’s health, including ear care and oral care. With their de-shedding treatments […]
iheart.com
Fancy Feast Launches New Line For Spending Valentine’s Day With Cats
Does your purr-fect Valentine’s Day include curling up with your cat at home? Fancy Feast has you covered with a new line made just for cat lovers. According to the pet food brand’s recent survey of cat food owners, 20% of cat parents prefer spending the holiday with their felines over their significant others. And now Fancy Feast has created the Cuddle Collection to make pet parents even cozier when you celebrate with their fur baby on February 14th.
