John Lennon and Bob Dylan were two of the most influential artists of the 1960s, and they had a great deal of respect for one another. While they enjoyed spending time together, Lennon admitted they were often “uptight.” This dynamic was on full display when the two artists rode around in the back of a limo for the documentary film Eat the Document. Their conversation was aimless, and afterward, Dylan got sick. As this was happening, Lennon feared that Dylan was going to die.

5 DAYS AGO