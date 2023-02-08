ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
John Lennon Was Convinced Bob Dylan Was Going to Die on a Car Ride and ‘His Instinct Was to Bolt’

John Lennon and Bob Dylan were two of the most influential artists of the 1960s, and they had a great deal of respect for one another. While they enjoyed spending time together, Lennon admitted they were often “uptight.” This dynamic was on full display when the two artists rode around in the back of a limo for the documentary film Eat the Document. Their conversation was aimless, and afterward, Dylan got sick. As this was happening, Lennon feared that Dylan was going to die.
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.

