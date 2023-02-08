Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
John Lennon Said The Beatles — and Especially Paul McCartney — Were ‘Awful’ to Stuart Sutcliffe
John Lennon said that The Beatles could be cruel to Stuart Sutcliffe. He noted that Paul McCartney teased him more than anyone.
John Lennon screamed and he screamed, and he learned to feel his fear and pain
"I am myself and I know why" - How John Lennon used primal therapy to create the Plastic Ono Band album
John Lennon Was Convinced Bob Dylan Was Going to Die on a Car Ride and ‘His Instinct Was to Bolt’
John Lennon and Bob Dylan were two of the most influential artists of the 1960s, and they had a great deal of respect for one another. While they enjoyed spending time together, Lennon admitted they were often “uptight.” This dynamic was on full display when the two artists rode around in the back of a limo for the documentary film Eat the Document. Their conversation was aimless, and afterward, Dylan got sick. As this was happening, Lennon feared that Dylan was going to die.
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
Paul McCartney Said It Was Typical That John Lennon Had Someone Else Tell Him He Could Join The Quarry Men
Paul McCartney said it was typical that John Lennon asked someone else to tell him he could join The Quarry Men.
George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’
After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
John Lennon Admitted The Beatles Were ‘Cowards’ for How They Fired Drummer Pete Best
None of The Beatles wanted to fire Pete Best, which John Lennon admitted was cowardly. Still, he thought they did the best thing.
John Lennon Was ‘Embarrassed’ to Return to Liverpool Because The Beatles Had ‘Sold Out’
John Lennon grew up in Liverpool. He felt nervous and embarrassed to go home because of people's opinions of him.
George Harrison and John Lennon Had a ‘Shouting Match’ Onstage After Harrison Threw Food
George Harrison and John Lennon once got in an argument during a concert. It started when Harrison threw food at Lennon.
Why The Beatles Left in a Curse Word at the End of ‘Hey Jude’
If you listen close enough, there is a curse word hidden in ‘Hey Jude,’ which The Beatles left in, even after discovering the word was in the track
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead
John Lennon discussed his feelings regarding the "eggman" in The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," as well as the song as a whole.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Paul McCartney Couldn’t Listen to The Beatles’ ‘Happiness Is a Warm Gun’ the Same Way Because of John Lennon’s Death
Paul McCartney compared The Beatles' "Happiness Is a Warm Gun" to "The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill," saying both songs had social themes.
John Lennon Revealed The Beatles Song That Was Written During Two Separate Acid Trips
John Lennon experimented with psychedelic drugs, and two acid trips led to the creation of one of The Beatles’ strangest songs
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
The Beatles Song That Left Dolly Parton ‘Feelin’ All Kinds of Emotions’
While Dolly Parton became a country music superstar, The Beatles still managed to leave an impression on her with one of their earliest hits
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
George Harrison Responds To Being Called the ‘Most Easy-going Beatle’
George Harrison responded to his role in the Beatles, with this artist previously called the most 'easy-going' member of the rock band.
Comments / 0