ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

As ‘Star Trek II’ tour continues, Staten Islander readies for bold on-stage chat with his hero, William Shatner

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Michael Bolton?!? ‘Impractical Jokers’ reveal which stars they want to work with on the show

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With all their success over the last decade, you’d figure that the “Impractical Jokers” could work with anyone they wanted. After all, look at some of the stellar guest stars who will appear during the upcoming 10th season of the show: Rocker Bret Michaels, NBA star Anthony Davis, singer/songwriter Kesha and rapper Post Malone, to name just a few.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Morristown Minute

‘Knock at the Cabin’ ‘Daughter of the Bride’ Filmed in Burlington, Essex, Morris, & Union Counties

From mayhem to matrimony, two feature films shot in New Jersey hit the big screen on Friday, February 3rd. See them in theaters!. The Garden State is shining on the big screen as two highly anticipated feature films, shot in New Jersey, hit theaters on February 3rd. The movies, “Knock at the Cabin” and “Daughter of the Bride,” showcase the state's diverse locations and offer a glimpse into its picturesque towns and breathtaking landscapes.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor

For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Love Stories: Sacred music and their faith brought them together during pandemic. Soon after, Jonna & Bailey pull off a wedding-day surprise.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She plays piano and guitar and loves playing percussion. He plays guitar and loves tickling the ivories. As a couple, they enjoy singing their hearts out. They make beautiful music together, so much so that their guests were brought to their feet when they took...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor

Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s 86th Street isn’t what it used to be

The fix is in and uptown When phones had operators and women wore underwear, 86th Street was big. Called Yorkville or Germantown. European restaurants, entertainment, theaters, the country’s oldest “art” motion picture palace. Now — cheerless buildings. Historic Casino Theatre demolished to put up another building. Apartments. Yorkshire Towers, the Ventura, Harper, Alyn, Hayworth, Lucida, Arloparc, 1931’s landmarked Papaya King. Old, older, some new. Residents once: Marilyn, Brando, Matt Damon, Zero Mostel, Renée Fleming, Isaac Bashevis Singer. The street’s now lost its mojo. Like Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, 86th Street is getting a makeover. Rejuicing it creates more talk than Rikers. Our Town columnist Arlene Kayatt says an Asian market’s coming....
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy