As ‘Star Trek II’ tour continues, Staten Islander readies for bold on-stage chat with his hero, William Shatner

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Michael Bolton?!? ‘Impractical Jokers’ reveal which stars they want to work with on the show
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With all their success over the last decade, you’d figure that the “Impractical Jokers” could work with anyone they wanted. After all, look at some of the stellar guest stars who will appear during the upcoming 10th season of the show: Rocker Bret Michaels, NBA star Anthony Davis, singer/songwriter Kesha and rapper Post Malone, to name just a few.
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode (2/11/23)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is no new episode of “Saturday Night Live” this week, but fans of the long-running show have something special to look forward to: “SNL” will add another host to its Five-Timers Club in a few short weeks. Actor Woody Harrelson...
‘Impractical Jokers’ almost arrested? Prank with Post Malone wasn’t their only run-in with NYPD while filming Season 10
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brian “Q” Quinn of “Impractical Jokers” and rapper Post Malone nearly got arrested while filming a challenge for Season 10 of the comedy troupe’s hit show on truTV and TBS. It turns out that that wasn’t the Jokers’ only brush...
NYC casino bid includes a massive Ferris wheel next to the UN, per report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ ‘Daughter of the Bride’ Filmed in Burlington, Essex, Morris, & Union Counties
From mayhem to matrimony, two feature films shot in New Jersey hit the big screen on Friday, February 3rd. See them in theaters!. The Garden State is shining on the big screen as two highly anticipated feature films, shot in New Jersey, hit theaters on February 3rd. The movies, “Knock at the Cabin” and “Daughter of the Bride,” showcase the state's diverse locations and offer a glimpse into its picturesque towns and breathtaking landscapes.
We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor
For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
Curtis High School unveils revamped library: A peek inside new, collaborative educational space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Curtis High School this week unveiled its revamped library, funded by a city grant, that aims to make the space more collaborative and conducive to learning. The school was awarded the New York City VITAL Libraries Program Grant of over $53,000 to enhance the library in...
Love Stories: Sacred music and their faith brought them together during pandemic. Soon after, Jonna & Bailey pull off a wedding-day surprise.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She plays piano and guitar and loves playing percussion. He plays guitar and loves tickling the ivories. As a couple, they enjoy singing their hearts out. They make beautiful music together, so much so that their guests were brought to their feet when they took...
Pete Davidson stars in Super Bowl commercial with John Hamm, Brie Larson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, born-and-raised Staten Islander Pete Davidson is starring in a Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial. And he’s joined by some pretty tasty celebs. (Was that as uncomfortable for you to read as it was to write?) The commercial...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
6 things to do on Staten Island this weekend: Tai Chi class, tribute concert and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Celebrate your free time with these exciting experiences on Staten Island. Whether you wish to romanticize your life as you jam out to the hit pop ballad “How Deep Is Your Love” at the Valentine’s Weekend Edition concert, or practice Tai Chi through a meditative sound healing session -- we’ve got you covered.
pix11.com
Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor
Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
Third legal weed dispensary to open in New York: Find out when, where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s third legal weed dispensary is set to open on Friday, Feb. 10. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, is the first legal adult-use recreational weed dispensary to open outside of New York City. The dispensary is set to open...
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Meet the new owners of Cole’s Dockside | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the lapping shoreline and boat yard setting that drew Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni to Cole’s Dockside. When the Great Kills restaurant went on the market about a year ago, the seaside spot seemed a perfect fit for the entrepreneurs. In this...
Manhattan’s 86th Street isn’t what it used to be
The fix is in and uptown When phones had operators and women wore underwear, 86th Street was big. Called Yorkville or Germantown. European restaurants, entertainment, theaters, the country’s oldest “art” motion picture palace. Now — cheerless buildings. Historic Casino Theatre demolished to put up another building. Apartments. Yorkshire Towers, the Ventura, Harper, Alyn, Hayworth, Lucida, Arloparc, 1931’s landmarked Papaya King. Old, older, some new. Residents once: Marilyn, Brando, Matt Damon, Zero Mostel, Renée Fleming, Isaac Bashevis Singer. The street’s now lost its mojo. Like Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, 86th Street is getting a makeover. Rejuicing it creates more talk than Rikers. Our Town columnist Arlene Kayatt says an Asian market’s coming....
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0