Happy 122nd Birthday Stella Adler
Today is the 122nd birthday of the actress and acting teacher Stella Adler. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Queens, NY. FATHER: Jacob P. Adler (actor, “Yankev P. Adler”, b. 12-Feb-1855,...
Happy 113th Birthday Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Today is the 113th birthday of the classic film director and screenwriter Joseph L. Mankiewicz. The list of films he has been involved with reads like a list of my very favorite films. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 130th Birthday Jimmy Durante
Today is the 130th birthday of the actor/singer/comedian/musician Jimmy Durante. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. REMAINS: Buried, Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA. WIFE: Jeane Olson (m. 19-Jun-1921, d. 1943) WIFE: Marjorie Little (m. 1960,...
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Happy 96th Birthday Leontyne Price
Today is the 96th birthday of the singer Leontyne Price. She was the first African American to become a leading performer at the Metropolitan Opera, and one of the most popular American classical singers of her generation.The world is a better place because she is in it. NAME: Leontyne Price.
