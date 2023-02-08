Read full article on original website
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
Property tax relief proposal gets complicated in House committee
Property tax relief legislation got a lot more complicated Thursday as a House committee tried to soften the blow such relief would have on local government and school budgets. The original proposal in HB 1499 was simple: create an additional homestead tax credit and reduce the cap on how much...
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
Indiana bill makes secret tracking illegal
Indiana state legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS-based device without their knowledge a crime, reported WTHR of Indianapolis. The bills are in response to the growing number of criminal cases involving Apple AirTags and other GPS-based tracking devices. Tracking someone secretly is not...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Bill would require Indiana schools to test for a cancer-causing gas
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, filed House Bill 1395 which would require Indiana public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Drug repository programs could be coming to Indiana
House bill 1017 would allow people to donate their unopened and unexpired prescription medicine to healthcare establishments.
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters
Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?
The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation
Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
