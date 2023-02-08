Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing
The post Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing appeared first on Seniors Guide.
A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted
Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
Is it OK to sleep with your pet?
MINNEAPOLIS – According to the Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost half of Americans sleep with their pets.Many agree that having a pet at our side makes our days better. And for some, the nights, too.Dr. Lindsay Merkel, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Minnesota's School of Veterinary Medicine, sleeps in a very full bed at night."In our be, four Chihuahuas and one Miniature Dachshund," Merkel said.Including her husband, that's seven mammals all snuggled up. So you may not be surprised to hear her answer to our question."Given everything that we understand about the benefits that we can...
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Puppies up for adoption at this shelter, sending 4 to the Puppy Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.
Tri-County Humane Society Offering $13 Adoption Fees on Adult Dogs This Weekend Only
Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs. We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs....
Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Hoarding couple found dead surrounded by 150 starving cats in their dilapidated Westchester home
Police found 150 cats sick and starving at a house in Westchester County, New York, after finding their owners dead during a wellness check on Monday 30 January. A charity looks to rehome the animals.
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
petpress.net
Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty
Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
a-z-animals.com
Meet Barivel: The World’s Biggest House Cat
When it comes to house cats, Barivel the cat is a pretty big deal! This massive man set the 2018 Guinness World Record for being the longest cat out there, which brought him thousands of adoring fans and global recognition. We want to introduce you to the details of the...
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Terrified cat owners keep their pets locked indoors amid fears a new cat shaver is on the prowl
Increasingly concerned families in Chatham, Kent, have revealed that up to 10 cats have returned home with bizarre markings in recent days amid concerns it could be a signal for thieves.
msn.com
The 8 best dogs for seniors
Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
pupvine.com
13 Reasons Why Shih Tzus Are The Worst Dogs
So, you think a Shih Tzu is the ideal small dog breed for you?. Well, think again. A Shih Tzu is definitely not the right dog for you, and here’s why. Today, I’m gonna show you the top 13 reasons why Shih Tzus are the worst dogs. Trust me, there are many more other reasons, but these would be enough to make you pick another kind of dog.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
More than 40 terrier dogs rescued from dead hoarder's Kent bungalow by RSPCA
More than 40 terrier dogs including tiny puppies (one rescued puppy pictured) have been rescued by the RSPCA from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week after the owner died.
WSVN-TV
Dog found glued to sidewalk in Boca Raton recovering at Humane Society
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet pooch is on road to recovery after he was found glued to the ground, and doctors said he is a true trooper. Trooper is the new favorite at Tri-County Humane Society in Boca Raton, where he’s been recovering for a week. Dr....
Comments / 0