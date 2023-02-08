Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
Amber Alert: Two children missing out of Jackson found safe
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for brothers Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, last seen in Jackson on Monday.
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman. The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen. The...
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TOMMMY PRUITT, JR. PRUITT WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 6TH AND WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT ON DECEMBER 15TH NEAR HIGHWAY 17 AND THE STATE LINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, LONG SLEEVE SHIRT, AND POSSIBLY CAMOUFLAGE JACKET. TOMMY PRUITT HAS SPENT TIME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE IN THE PAST. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION AS THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF TOMMY PRUITT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-760-5734.
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 02-08-23
Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
wnbjtv.com
House fire in Jackson leaves 96-year-old man dead
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Around 2:30 Monday morning (2/6) the Jackson Fire Department responded to a report that a house on 21 Brenda Lane was on fire. Once the fire was out: 96-year-old Raftus Thomas was found dead inside. His wife, Gertrude Thomas was able to escape from the burning house,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Scam callers pose a members of law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new type of scam calls are in our area. Tuesday, two law enforcement agencies warned the community about scammers pretending to be part of their agency. Victims of the scams have reported an individual or individuals calling them, saying that they are with the US Marshals or the FBI.
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
WBBJ
City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
wnbjtv.com
City Council approves Jackson Recreation and Parks Department's grant request plan
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- In an effort to make the city of Jackson more enticing to those moving to west tennessee, the city council has approved a grant proposal to update and expand parks all over the city!. “I'm born and raised in Jackson, and so it is very exciting for...
