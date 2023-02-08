ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Man found after fleeing from law enforcement

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
RUTHERFORD, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Minor in custody following traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TOMMMY PRUITT, JR. PRUITT WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE ON FEBRUARY 6TH AND WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HIS RESIDENCE ON FOOT ON DECEMBER 15TH NEAR HIGHWAY 17 AND THE STATE LINE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, LONG SLEEVE SHIRT, AND POSSIBLY CAMOUFLAGE JACKET. TOMMY PRUITT HAS SPENT TIME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE IN THE PAST. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION AS THE POSSIBLE WHEREABOUTS OF TOMMY PRUITT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 256-760-5734.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Crime Stoppers 02-08-23

Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
DYERSBURG, TN
wnbjtv.com

House fire in Jackson leaves 96-year-old man dead

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Around 2:30 Monday morning (2/6) the Jackson Fire Department responded to a report that a house on 21 Brenda Lane was on fire. Once the fire was out: 96-year-old Raftus Thomas was found dead inside. His wife, Gertrude Thomas was able to escape from the burning house,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Scam callers pose a members of law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new type of scam calls are in our area. Tuesday, two law enforcement agencies warned the community about scammers pretending to be part of their agency. Victims of the scams have reported an individual or individuals calling them, saying that they are with the US Marshals or the FBI.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase

A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
DRESDEN, TN

