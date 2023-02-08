Tom Colicchio’s Wing Recipe Deserves a Spot in Your Super Bowl Spread

Get gameday going with Tom Colicchio's sour cherry BBQ wings. Do Good Foods

In addition to the mountains of barbecue that will be devoured in Kansas City and the mountains of cheesesteak that will be inhaled in Philadelphia during Super Bowl LVII, residents of those cities will also take down their fair share of the record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings that are projected to be consumed when the Chiefs take on the Eagles on Sunday evening.

That’s enough wings to give every man, woman and child in the United States four apiece or to give every one of the 73,000 fans who will be in attendance at Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium 19,863 wings each, according to the National Chicken Council. The NCC even included Kansas City coach Andy Reid, who is known for having an appetite, in its calculations:

Of the billions of flats and drums that will be scarfed down across America on Super Sunday, some will have come from Do Good Chicken, a U.S. brand that combats climate change by working with grocers to upcycle their surplus food into nutritious animal feed. That’s the variety of chicken Brooklyn-based celebrity chef Tom Colicchio plans to use when he’s preparing his gameday spread using his recipe for sour cherry BBQ wings.

“For this recipe, I was looking for a unique and well-balanced sauce that played off of more traditional BBQ wings,” Colicchio tells InsideHook. “The sour cherry BBQ sauce features a combination of serrano chiles, dried sour cherries, white vinegar and citrus. I also opted for an oven-cooked wing, which is easy for home cooks to recreate while preparing other foods or watching the game. No host wants to be spending the whole game in the kitchen. For an event like the big game, I prefer wings to be baked in the oven until they are cooked through and crispy. I love the texture this method yields.”

Cooked through and then sauced before being placed back in the oven to create a sticky, caramelized bite, Colicchio’s unorthodox wings are a good example of one of the many different ways drums and slats can be prepped and coated and still be delicious. “One of the best parts of wings is how customizable and versatile they can be,” Colicchio says. “Wings can be prepared in a variety of different ways that help bring out different flavors. Once cooked, wings are the perfect crispy, juicy vehicle that can take on flavors of your favorite sauce.”

So what makes the ideal wing?

“In my opinion, the perfect wing is all about texture and flavor,” Colicchio says. “The best wings are crispy and crunchy on the outside, and warm and juicy on the inside. The quality of chicken definitely matters and helps create that perfect bite. When making a sauce for the wings, it’s all about balance. Whether you prefer spicy or mild wings, it’s important to make sure your sauce has a mix of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors.”

Sour cherry with BBQ certainly seems to fit that flavor requirement. Bon(e) appétit.

Tom Colicchio’s Sour Cherry BBQ Wings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hr

Servings: 4 pounds of wings

Ingredients

4 lbs Do Good Chicken Party Wings

2 tbsp. salted butter

1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 serrano chile, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 cup dried sour cherries

1/2 cup white vinegar, add water as needed

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup lime juice, about 2 limes

1 lime, zested

1 tablespoon ketchup

Salt and pepper

Flavorless oil, such as avocado or vegetable

Directions