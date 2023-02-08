Read full article on original website
Sarah Jessica Parker & Son James, 20, Spotted Grabbing Lunch In NYC: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and her son James were recently spotted on a rare lunch outing in New York, NY this week. The actress and the 20-year-old walked side by side and appeared to be in conversation at one point. They were also bundled up in warm-looking black coats over casual outfits.
Sarah Jessica Parker Mixes Stripes & Florals With Brown Booties for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted again on set of “And Just Like That…” The actress was seen in New York City today shooting season 2 of the popular HBO Max show with Katerina Tannenbaum, who played her neighbor Lisette in the first season. While filming, Parker wore a pink floral jacket. She added a blue and white striped blouse under the coat with white bead detailing. Parker donned a white skirt that reached her mid-calf and also featured a faint striped pattern. The star accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces, stud earrings and a gold belt. She also wore a pink crossbody bag...
Nicole Ari Parker Springs Forward in Green Louis Vuitton Shirt With Floral Trousers & Beaded Sandals for ‘And Just Like That..’ Season 2
Nicole Ari Parker gave her outfit a colorful boost while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Feb. 6. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was spotted strutting through the streets of the Big Apple. The “Brown Sugar” actress was clearly thinking spring as she stepped out in a green Louis Vuitton button-down shirt. The vibrant top was tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg trousers that were decorated with a floral print on the side. To further elevate the moment, Parker accessorized her look...
Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s New NYC Shoe Boutique
Sarah Jessica Parker’s new shoe store is officially opened. The new SJP Collection flagship store is located on the corner of Bleecker and Perry in the heart of New York’s West Village neighborhood. What’s more, the shop just so happens to be down the block from her famed character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment seen on “Sex and the City.” Inside, shoppers and fans alike will be welcomed with a blush pink interior, ’70s inspired decor, vintage light fixtures, intricate carpeting, and a Lucite fixture created by Plexicraft sitting in one of the shop’s southern windows. Designed by Parker in collaboration with long-time friend and...
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Madonna Was Hard To Recognize At The Grammys & Fans Have Questions About Her Face
Madonna took the stage at the Grammy Awards Sunday night and her look sparked a wave of concern from her fans online. The Like A Prayer singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their Unholy performance at the ceremony and fans were quick to point out that Madonna didn't look like herself, especially her face.
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
'He'd Love To See Them Together': Jimmy Kimmel Playing Matchmaker For Jen Aniston, Wants To Hook Her Up With Bill Hader
Jimmy Kimmel has found perfect partners for his pals Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader — each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources claim the late-night host is dying to make a match with his good friends, who've remained unlucky in love following their respective 2018 divorces from Meggie Carey and Justin Theroux.The Barry star, 44, has dated a slew of Hollywood actress' Rachel Bilson, Anna Kendrick, and Ali Wong, but one source notes: "His love life has been messy and inconsistent."Meanwhile, Aniston, 53, recently opened up about her IVF struggles and revealed she's finally "ready to share myself with another."There's an added bonus...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
Jill Biden Blooms in Florals & Valentino Pumps As She Donates Inauguration Day Dresses to ‘First Ladies Collection’
Jill Biden donated her inaugural dresses to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington today. The first lady spoke during the presentation of her ensembles, while clad in florals. Biden donated the two dresses she wore during President Joe Biden’s inauguration day — her blue wool tweed dress designed by Alexandra O’Neill and her evening gown, a white wool dress with a matching cashmere coat designed by Gabriela Hearst. “When I became first lady, I knew that people would start to care a lot more about what I wore. There have been times when I welcomed that spotlight, because I...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Jon and Kate Gosselin’s daughter Mady slams bullies: ‘Choose to be kind’
Stop the Jon & Kate plus hate. Jon and Kate Gosselin’s daughter Mady slammed internet trolls for bullying her and her family members – and is now asking them to show her “kindness.” “This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” the reality star, 22, said in a new video posted to her TikTok on Saturday. ”The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.” The ”Kate Plus 8” alum added,...
