The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
NYU to launch Web3 learning workshop in partnership with Near Protocol
Education is a well-known barrier to entry for many when it comes to crypto and Web3 space. This is particularly true when understanding the underlying technology that powers these innovations. Joining in on the effort to spread crypto awareness, on Feb. 8, the New York University School of Professional Studies...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
TechCrunch
Wikifarmer uses its agricultural knowledge base to bring people to its marketplace
And this is a smart move, as the content side of the business will likely drive traffic and help the company when it comes to ranking high on search engines like Google. If farmers like what they read, they will look at the other side of the business and start selling products on the marketplace.
CoinTelegraph
India in ‘no hurry’ for CBDC as digital rupee pilot onboards 50K users
The Indian government doesn’t want to rush its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot despite joining the CBDC race just a few months ago. India’s recently launched CBDC pilot has amassed 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the digital rupee pilot last year, local news agency The Economic Times reported on Feb. 8.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
CoinTelegraph
UK blockchain carbon offset platform raises $45M in seed funding
According to a press release published on Feb. 8, blockchain carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has secured $45 million in an investment round from its nine founder banks with a combined $9 trillion in assets under management. The banks are BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS. The London-based fintech company has also announced that it will become an independent entity, led by new CEO Scott Eaton.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi protocols unite to promote permissionless Web3 experiences
The damage caused by the fall of major crypto ecosystems last year is on a path of steady recovery as good actors take proactive measures to rebuild trust among investors. Major players from the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem came together to showcase the incentive behind operating trustless, interoperable and permissionless platforms.
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap’s BNB deployment should use multiple bridges, claims LIFI CEO
As Uniswap DAO’s vote to deploy to BNB Chain continues, LIFI CEO Phillip Zentner argued in a Feb. 6 forum post that the current proposal is flawed. According to Zentner, the plan to use Wormhole as the sole governance bridge for Uniswap should be abandoned. Instead, he claimed that Uniswap researchers should work on a standardized system for using multiple bridges to handle governance decisions.
CoinTelegraph
Coincover secures $30M in funding to strengthen digital asset security
London-based digital asset protection firm Coincover has secured $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital with a follow-on investment from CMT Digital. According to Coincover’s announcement, the funds will be used to scale its operations, drive recruitment, develop new products and form partnerships to help strengthen the security of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby providing even more comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals holding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
Saudi Arabia partners with The Sandbox for future metaverse plans
Initiatives toward metaverse development continue to be a significant focus and key interest in the Middle East, as the Leap conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia highlights key topics in the industry. On Feb. 7, a partnership ceremony was held at the conference, which acknowledged a new memorandum of understanding (MOU)...
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys founder ‘bullish’ on Ethereum following crypto winter performance
With Ethereum showing resilience through the latest cryptocurrency winter, ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin says he’s ‘bullish’ over Ether’s (ETH) relative stability through compounding macro events. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke to Lubin at the Web3 event Building Blocks 23 in Tel Aviv, Israel, for an...
CoinTelegraph
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
12 tips to help crypto and blockchain companies win VC funding
It’s no secret venture capitalists react to prevailing market conditions when making decisions, and amid global economic uncertainty, entrepreneurs from across industries are finding that VC funds are more difficult to come by these days. This is especially true for crypto and blockchain companies, which have to overcome not only a knowledge barrier but also the lingering fear aroused by recent bad behavior from certain high-profile crypto founders and firms.
CoinTelegraph
Dubai releases crypto regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulator in charge of overseeing cryptocurrency laws within Dubai, has issued new guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based in the United Arab Emirates, VARA has issued its “Full...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
CoinTelegraph
Proposed Israeli law to classify crypto as securities will hurt the industry, says crypto exec
Proposed laws in Israel that would see cryptocurrencies classified as securities would cause huge damage to the local crypto industry, according to the chief of an Israeli crypto service provider. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke with Ilan Sterk, the CEO of Altshuler Shaham Horizon. The Tel Aviv-based firm provides...
