The Napoleon City Council moved along requests for three new municipal positions during its meeting, including an additional administrative post in the parks and recreation department. Council also welcomed a new assistant police chief and two patrol officers during its regular session and approved six grant applications for police-related matters. Unanimous support was shown for a motion, instructing the city law director to draw up legislation creating a parks and recreation facility manager. This position would serve under the city’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter. He told council that a specific responsibility for the position would be to oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door. Cotter added that the city’s parks and recreation fund is in a “good position” to be able to sustain the additional post.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO