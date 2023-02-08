Read full article on original website
wbnowqct.com
In Napoleon
The Napoleon City Council moved along requests for three new municipal positions during its meeting, including an additional administrative post in the parks and recreation department. Council also welcomed a new assistant police chief and two patrol officers during its regular session and approved six grant applications for police-related matters. Unanimous support was shown for a motion, instructing the city law director to draw up legislation creating a parks and recreation facility manager. This position would serve under the city’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter. He told council that a specific responsibility for the position would be to oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door. Cotter added that the city’s parks and recreation fund is in a “good position” to be able to sustain the additional post.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima extends time for residents facing code violations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations. Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
Road changes improving safety
LIMA —The growing number of roundabouts in the region is among the factors improving the area’s road safety, according to a report released Wednesday. An annual report of crashes in the area is complete for community members to view. The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission released the report. LACRPC analyzes the involvement of alcohol and drug use, seatbelt usage, the conditions of roadways, the time of day and the location of crashes. Fortunately, the number of crashes is down overall.
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
bgindependentmedia.org
Public restrooms in downtown BG may be open for business before summer
Public restrooms are expected to be open in downtown Bowling Green before summer hits. City Public Services Director Joe Fawcett announced at the City Council meeting Monday evening that a contractor had been hired to renovate the former Huntington mini bank at 119 S. Church St., into public restrooms. The...
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
wbnowqct.com
In Paulding
A couple of developers have pitched the idea of new senior housing on Gasser Road near Paulding. Village Administrator, Jason Vance says developers took their idea to the commissioners recently. They would like to build 36, 1-2 bedroom apartments for seniors on land just west of the village limits. He says one of the developers is the Stock Development Company, based in Columbus. Vance added, the idea for the development is similar to the Bittersweet Subdivision near the Paulding County Hospital. Similar builds have been done in Napoleon and Bryan. Gasser Road has been busy in recent years as the village has connected the industrial area, about one mile west on Gasser Road, to water and sewage.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
continentalenews.com
Putnam County SWCD News: Recycling & 2023 Tree Sale
1205 E Second St, Ottawa (next to the fairgrounds) M-F 9-5, 1st & 3rd Saturday 8-11am. Kalida Village Garage on State Route 114 open 24/7 for cardboard, aluminum cans and steel. 2023 Tree Sale:. The Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2023 Tree Sale going on NOW!! Limited quantities...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sylvania, Ohio
Planning a trip to Sylvania? There’s a lot to look forward to, such as the best restaurants in Sylvania, Ohio. Sylvania is located in Lucas County, Ohio, United States, it is a hub for parklands of more than 250 acres. The attractions in the city include Fossil Park, River...
13abc.com
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure. First Step will continue providing vital services to victims of domestic violence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. New TPD recruit eager to make a positive change in his hometown community. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issues...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
wbnowqct.com
Howard L. Schafer, 95
Howard Lewis Schafer, 95, of Pioneer passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hillside Country Living in Rural Bryan. He was born on May 3, 1927 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Joseph Herman and Freida Eliza (Sell) Schafer. Howard was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Archbold, Ohio, where...
Lake Erie walleye fishing scandal leads to new rules in upcoming Maumee tournament
MAUMEE, Ohio — Two competitive fishermen were indicted on criminal charges in October and pleaded not guilty after they were accused of stuffing fish with lead weights to win tournaments. The scandal's fallout has left impacts on other fishing tournaments, including the Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters. The tournament to...
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
13abc.com
Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials. BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.
Ex-CEO of Waterville charity accused of violating parole for felony indictments
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The former CEO of Waterville-based charity Impact with Hope has been jailed on accusations of violating conditions of her parole. Linda Greene was indicted in February 2021 on five felony counts accusing her of a fraud scheme and stealing from the charity between January 2011 and November 2018. She was also ordered to not have any contact with Impact with Hope.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
180th Fighter Wing will take to the night skies over Ohio
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights from Tuesday, February 7th through Thursday, February 9th, subject to weather conditions. Local residents in the area may observe or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing, along with...
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
