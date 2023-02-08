Read full article on original website
LCPS strives for grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School
In previous years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Fund Grant structure prohibited Lenoir County Public Schools from using both lottery funds and grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School. It required all districts who were awarded the grants to return all lottery funds for the period of the grant. In LCPS’s case, it was five years.
Havelock Elementary School's new principal announced
Havelock Elementary has a new leader: Mrs. Christy Hazlett. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations for Craven County Schools, released the info: during the January Board of Education Meeting on January 19, 2023, The Board of Education approved Mrs. Christy Hazlett as the new principal at Havelock Elementary School effective February 20, 2023.
Principal and Teacher of the Year, CTE Among Agenda Items on Craven Board of Education Work Session and Meeting
The Board of Education has a work session and meeting scheduled for this month. The work session will be held Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. and the regular board meeting will be held Feb. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building Board Room of Craven County Schools Central Office in New Bern. View the agendas in their entirety here.
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
Kinston, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
J.H. Rose senior Farmer signs with ECU football as preferred walk-on
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another local football standout has found a spot with the East Carolina University program. Ajani Farmer signed with the Pirates as a preferred walk-on Wednesday afternoon at J.H. Rose. “You know what they say there is no place like home. I love the coaching staff there....
ENC Renaissance Faire set to take place at Lenoir Co. fairgrounds
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Inc. is giving North Carolinians a chance to take part in a gathering that strives to recreate a historical setting for the amusement of its guests. April 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can celebrate the Renaissance through music, pageantry, jousting, food, drink and […]
Craven County Register of Deeds Announces Retirement
Long time Craven County Register of Deeds, Sherri B. Richard, announced she will retire effective July 1. Richard served the citizens of Craven County in the Register of Deeds Office for nearly 22 years and her retirement will be effective just a few days shy of 17 years as Register of Deeds.
Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday. “Some boys were trying to bully...
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County High School basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved. It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.
Greene County names new Finance Director
Paula Loftin has been selected as the new Finance Director for Greene County. Loftin has over 17 years of experience in local and state government finance. She will graduate with her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University in May 2023. Additionally, she graduated with a Public Management and Leadership Certificate from East Carolina University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from East Carolina University, and an Associate degree in Accounting from Pitt Community College.
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
Church joins effort for ‘Buddies’
Leaders from Clinton City Schools met with members of First United Methodist Church last week and were presented funds from the church to go t
Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep its African American history alive
Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson. Founder of Wilson county based program looks to keep …. Lisa Henderson, founder of Land Street Project, created a program that documents and preserve three African American Cemeteries in Wilson.
Five to be honored at Black History Month celebration
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — North Carolina Representative Gloristine Brown, Eva Clayton, United States Congressman Don Davis, James Fairfax and Dr. Garrie Moore will all be honored during the Black History Month Celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1001 Hooker Road in Greenville. The event will take place on Feb. […]
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims …. U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday...
Obituary: Regina Carol Whaley Stallings
Regina Carol Whaley Stallings, 64, of Seven Springs, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was preceded in death by her father, James Whaley, Sr. and brother, Charles Whaley. Regina was a loving wife of 46 years and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter,...
Mother of a late ECU nurse creates memorial scholarship for upcoming nurses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope. Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash. Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship […]
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
