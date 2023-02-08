Paula Loftin has been selected as the new Finance Director for Greene County. Loftin has over 17 years of experience in local and state government finance. She will graduate with her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University in May 2023. Additionally, she graduated with a Public Management and Leadership Certificate from East Carolina University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from East Carolina University, and an Associate degree in Accounting from Pitt Community College.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO