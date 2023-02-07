Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
waldina.com
Happy 130th Birthday Jimmy Durante
Today is the 130th birthday of the actor/singer/comedian/musician Jimmy Durante. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. REMAINS: Buried, Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA. WIFE: Jeane Olson (m. 19-Jun-1921, d. 1943) WIFE: Marjorie Little (m. 1960,...
Comments / 0