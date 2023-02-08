ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millwood, KY

k105.com

Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42

Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42, of Scottsville passed away at 3:28 PM Feb. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. Born Aug 18, 1980 in Bowling Green, she was a member of the 1998 Allen County-Scottsville High School class and a QA Leader at Sumitomo. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Bruce “Steve” Davis and Frances Jean Bledsoe Davis.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested

A deputy jailer in Barren County has been arrested. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center to investigate a theft complaint involving deputy jailer Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton. State police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Young stole money from a current inmate...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

GC family resource and youth services coordinators recognized for their essential work

Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson has declared this week, “Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinators Appreciation Week.”. On Friday, Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) coordinators met with Henderson, state Sen. Stephen Meredith, state Rep. Samara Heavrin, and Josh Baldwin, Director of Pupil Personnel for Grayson County Schools and the FRYSC District contact, to sign a proclamation honoring coordinators.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man being served indictment warrants for drug trafficking found with ‘large rock of methamphetamine’

A Caneyville man being served with indictment warrants for drug trafficking was found with a “large rock of methamphetamine,” cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Sunday evening at approximately 9:00, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel arrived at a residence on Layman Road after receiving information that a wanted man, 47-year-old Matthew S. Willis, was at the home.
CANEYVILLE, KY

