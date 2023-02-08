Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42, of Scottsville passed away at 3:28 PM Feb. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. Born Aug 18, 1980 in Bowling Green, she was a member of the 1998 Allen County-Scottsville High School class and a QA Leader at Sumitomo. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Bruce “Steve” Davis and Frances Jean Bledsoe Davis.

SCOTTSVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO