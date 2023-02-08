Read full article on original website
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42, of Scottsville passed away at 3:28 PM Feb. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. Born Aug 18, 1980 in Bowling Green, she was a member of the 1998 Allen County-Scottsville High School class and a QA Leader at Sumitomo. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Bruce “Steve” Davis and Frances Jean Bledsoe Davis.
Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested
A deputy jailer in Barren County has been arrested. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center to investigate a theft complaint involving deputy jailer Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton. State police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Young stole money from a current inmate...
GC family resource and youth services coordinators recognized for their essential work
Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson has declared this week, “Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinators Appreciation Week.”. On Friday, Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) coordinators met with Henderson, state Sen. Stephen Meredith, state Rep. Samara Heavrin, and Josh Baldwin, Director of Pupil Personnel for Grayson County Schools and the FRYSC District contact, to sign a proclamation honoring coordinators.
Parent vs. coach altercation during youth league basketball game results in shots fired at large Warren Co. recreation complex
A youth basketball game in Warren County resulted in shots fired at a large recreation complex. Monday evening at approximately 8:45, troopers responded to Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road on the report of shots fired, according to Kentucky State Police. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers separated...
Leitchfield Tourist Convention Committee accepting grant requests for local events
The Leitchfield Tourist Convention Commission (TLCC) is accepting grant requests up to $2,500 for local events for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). The Leitchfield Tourist and Convention Commission (LTCC), via Kentucky Revised Statute, is charged with promoting tourism and convention business in Leitchfield.
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
Caneyville man being served indictment warrants for drug trafficking found with ‘large rock of methamphetamine’
A Caneyville man being served with indictment warrants for drug trafficking was found with a “large rock of methamphetamine,” cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Sunday evening at approximately 9:00, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel arrived at a residence on Layman Road after receiving information that a wanted man, 47-year-old Matthew S. Willis, was at the home.
