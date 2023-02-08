ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local business owner puts new spin on cotton candy

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 1 day ago

CHILLICOTHE― As a child, Jennifer Szatkowski said she had family friends that would sell cotton candy at the Ross County Fair. She remembers standing on a milk crate to watch the cotton candy spinning. She never imagined she would be selling the sweet treat herself.

Flossy Sweet Tooth puts a spin on cotton candy, featuring 30 unique flavors, including iced coffee, cinnamon, peach, birthday cake and more. Szatkowski said she wanted to master cotton candy to add something unique to Ross County.

In addition to traditional cotton candy, Flossy's also offers "Flossy Crunch," a condensed cotton candy similar to rock candy that features a variety of flavors in each piece that melts in your mouth. Szatkowski said you can also add the treat to your tea.

Flossy's also offer cotton candy cakes, a cake made completely of cotton candy and sprinkles that can be cut and served like a traditional cake.

Recently launching in December, Szatkowski said she didn't expect her first business to develop so quickly. She said partnerships with local businesses, like Hirsch's Fruit Farm and High Five Cakes, helped spread the word about her new product.

"How amazing is that for other small businesses to come in and embrace your business and help you grow?" Szatkowski said. "You have to have a community of people that really help you go."

The business sells cotton candy through pop-up shops, other local businesses, concession stands, corporate events, school events and more.

Flossy's has partnered with Zane Trace and Adena local schools to sell concessions and donate a percentage to school organizations, like the student council and the National Honor Society. Szatkowski said selling the product at concession stands also teaches the students about running a business.

"When I started this, I wanted to figure out a way that I would be able to sell some things and give back to my community and make it affordable and make it fun," Szatkowski said.

A student who has learned first-hand from Szatkowski is her 7-year-old daughter, Olive. Szatkowski said she hopes to teach her daughter the importance of working hard through the business.

Olive helps to clean the workshop and spin the cotton candy. Szatkowski said her daughter is "a proud business owner already. She takes pride in it."

Flossy Sweet Tooth cotton candy is sold in Chillicothe at Hirsch's Fruit Farm and High Five Cakes, in Frankfort at Be The Light., in Waverly at Rainbow Boba and in Jackson at Downtown Treatery.

For more information, visit the Flossy's Sweet Tooth Facebook page, call 614-425-7939 or email Flossysweettooth@gmail.com.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Contact her at 740-349-1106, email her at Mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

