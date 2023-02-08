ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Rain, wind could roll back into central Pa. Thursday

Rain could fall Thursday as winds gust up to 20 mph, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters are calling for showers before 7 a.m., followed by scattered showers between 7–10 a.m. More rain could fall Thursday night, before 11 p.m. After Thursday, forecasters said dry and sunny weather is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
lebtown.com

Trout stocking planned ahead of statewide April 1 opening day

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its schedule for trout stocking ahead of the state’s April 1 opening day of trout season. This year’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is scheduled for March 25, a week before general opening. On this day, youth will be able to fish with their adult mentors. Get your license here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PennDOT teams up with PSP, PA DUI Association and AAA for safe driving this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic partnered up for an event in Philadelphia Thursday to remind Pennsylvanians to make sure they have a designated driver if they plan on going out for the big game this weekend. During the event, officials spoke about the increase […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
explore venango

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa. as Crude Prices Dip

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.851. Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865. Average price...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

