Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
Ohio City’s ‘Pioneer’ is ready for the Super Bowl
Located across from the historic West Side Market in the heart of Ohio City, Pioneer Cleveland is a camping-themed sports bar with many unique offerings.
No. 6 Lutheran East takes rivalry and makes statement, 68-52, vs. No. 5 Lutheran West
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A crosstown rivalry is back. It started to feel that way a year ago when Lutheran West’s student section stormed the court after an upset of Lutheran East, which had been established for the better part of a decade as a dominant boys basketball program and state-title contender.
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State Saturday
Ohio State senior midfielder Connor Mitchell (24) celebrates a long goal before halftime of Ohio State’s scrimmage with Lafayette Jan. 21. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Warren JFK rallies; Eagles stun rival Howland
Warren JFK rallied for a thrilling 58-56 win over rival Howland in boys' high school basketball action on Tuesday night.
Mooney, Ursuline headline Friday’s Game of the Week
No. 8 ranked Ursuline seeks the outright SVC crown, they'll have to defeat rival-Mooney in order to capture the title.
No. 8 Stow keeps Suburban League title hopes alive with 53-40 win at No. 23 Nordonia: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While the Greater Cleveland Conference is all but settled with Mentor’s 80-66 win Tuesday night at Brunswick, plenty is still on the line in the Suburban League. Stow-Munroe Falls avenged a triple overtime last month to Nordonia by beating the Knights with the rematch, 53-40,...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber keep pace
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy continues to lead the area in scoring. The sophomore sensation, who holds scholarship offers from Ohio State, Kentucky and many more, is averaging 31.3 points through 17 games. He and fellow sophomore Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak are the only players in Northeast Ohio averaging north of 30 points, with Kwasniak’s 30.3-point pace.
Nominate remarkable Northeast Ohio high school students, teachers and coaches for the 2023 High School Standouts Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio has so many exceptional high school students, and Advance Ohio, which includes cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, wants to celebrate them with the 2023 High School Standouts Awards. The program is accepting nominations through Sunday, Feb. 26 and will recognize Northeast Ohio high school...
Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Elyria knocks off Avon Lake in OT
AVON LAKE — Sometimes it doesn’t matter how many points you score, it’s when you score them. Just ask Elyria’s Ryan Walsh. He stood at the foul line with 7.5 seconds left in overtime Tuesday and made a pair of free throws to give the Pioneers a 58-57 Southwestern Conference win over front-running Avon Lake.
Comments / 0