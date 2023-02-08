ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber keep pace

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy continues to lead the area in scoring. The sophomore sensation, who holds scholarship offers from Ohio State, Kentucky and many more, is averaging 31.3 points through 17 games. He and fellow sophomore Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak are the only players in Northeast Ohio averaging north of 30 points, with Kwasniak’s 30.3-point pace.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
OHIO STATE
Chronicle-Telegram

Boys Basketball: Elyria knocks off Avon Lake in OT

AVON LAKE — Sometimes it doesn’t matter how many points you score, it’s when you score them. Just ask Elyria’s Ryan Walsh. He stood at the foul line with 7.5 seconds left in overtime Tuesday and made a pair of free throws to give the Pioneers a 58-57 Southwestern Conference win over front-running Avon Lake.
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy