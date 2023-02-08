Make our streets less dangerous by making mental health part of police response: Ethan Khorana

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
ideastream.org
Cleveland Community Police Commission grapples with procedures in early meeting
The city of Cleveland’s new police oversight body, the Community Police Commission (CPC), held its second meeting Wednesday. Disputes about how quickly to move forward were on full display. Early on, the commissioners, who receive small stipends for their work but are essentially volunteers without experience as public officials,...
Cleveland Safety Director under scrutiny for comments that offended CPD staff
Cleveland safety director Kerrie Howard is under scrutiny for comments that offended Cleveland Police Department staff during a public discussion on Monday night.
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
What prompted lockdowns at East Cleveland schools
"Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed," the district said in a statement.
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
‘Give us a chance’: Culinary program helps inmates prepare for life after prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each morning, Jasmine Purifoy ties an apron around her waist and gets to work. She starts organizing the catering order. While she waits for an appetizer in the oven, she begins marinating chicken for the next meal. At the end of her shift, she eats lunch...
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
Shaw High, Prospect Academy placed on lockdown for 'precautionary measures'
Officers with the East Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Heights Police Department are on scene at the East Cleveland Board of Education near Shaw High School Wednesday afternoon.
newsnet5
High school athlete says UH's new anesthesia-free procedure changed his life, will help others
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is now offering a state-of-the-art anesthesia-free procedure. It's being called a game changer and a medical breakthrough for those struggling with upper GI and esophageal issues. UH Rainbow is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer the procedure.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Ohio gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
Lockdown lifted at Shaw High School after investigation
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shaw High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after East Cleveland police received information about a person carrying a "pipe bomb and assault rifle" near school grounds. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
