ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Make our streets less dangerous by making mental health part of police response: Ethan Khorana

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

Cleveland Community Police Commission grapples with procedures in early meeting

The city of Cleveland’s new police oversight body, the Community Police Commission (CPC), held its second meeting Wednesday. Disputes about how quickly to move forward were on full display. Early on, the commissioners, who receive small stipends for their work but are essentially volunteers without experience as public officials,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found a man on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. The victim had been shot multiple times.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lockdown lifted at Shaw High School after investigation

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shaw High School was put on lockdown Wednesday after East Cleveland police received information about a person carrying a "pipe bomb and assault rifle" near school grounds. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy