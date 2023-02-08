Read full article on original website
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
toofab.com
SAG Awards May Be Christina Applegate's 'Last Awards Show As an Actor' Amid MS Battle
"I don't have that in me at this moment," she said of working in front of the camera. Amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate is getting candid about the future of her career. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the actress revealed she's not taking on...
