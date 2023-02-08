Read full article on original website
Related
The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV
Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
How Much Black History Do You Know? Find Out By Taking This Quiz
As a prelude to Black History Month, here's a quiz to test your knowledge. Each question is multiple choice; the answers and a brief explanation, if needed, will follow the last question. Please highlight the answer you believe is correct. Good luck!
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Democrats demand removal of Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in DC
House Democrats proposed legislation to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., which they said portrays a racially insensitive image.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
“We'll Be Back For You”: The true story of the first African American naval aviator Jesse Brown
On Dec. 4, 1950, Navy pilot Jesse Brown was shot down over North Korea. Despite his teammate, Lt. Tom Hudner, crash-landing his own plane to rescue Brown, it was no use. Brown was trapped in the wreckage, and the end of his life was approaching fast, as were the Chinese who were following the smoke of the crashed plane.
BET
Without Black People, American Politics Would Be A Completely Unbalanced Affair
Although there was record voter participation in 2020, resulting in more people of color and more Black women elected to office than during any other American election, the right to vote remains a battle in many states. Voter suppression is alive and well!. Less than a decade ago, 27 measures...
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
a-z-animals.com
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
NBC New York
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February
Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
thesource.com
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
Trails into the past: The pathways of African American history stretch across the US
The United States is crisscrossed by historical trails, both physical and virtual, that follow the journey of the African American experience.
Comments / 0