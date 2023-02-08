ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV

Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born

(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning

The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February

Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
