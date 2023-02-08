ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound.

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.1% last year in response to soaring inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Since its inception in 1971, the tech-heavy index has only fallen more sharply three times: It declined 35.1% amid the gasoline shortages of 1974, it declined 39.3% amid the dot-com bubble fiasco of 2000, and it declined 40.5% amid the global financial crisis of 2008.

In two of those three cases, the Nasdaq Composite rebounded sharply during the next year. In fact, the index produced an average return of 17.5% in 1975, 2001, and 2009. Also noteworthy, the index has only fallen in two or more consecutive years twice in history. That sends a very clear message: The Nasdaq has a very good chance of rebounding sharply in 2023.

Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, so investors should never bank on a rebound in any given year. But the Nasdaq has eventually recovered from every past downturn, and there is no reason to believe the current bear market will end any differently. That means long-term investors should treat the current situation as a buying opportunity.

Here are two Nasdaq growth stocks to buy now.

1. CrowdStrike: A leader in cybersecurity software

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report. Revenue increased 53% year over year to $581 million, and cash from operations climbed 53% to $243 million. But those results were overshadowed by guidance; management said sales cycles were elongating in response to macroeconomic headwinds, meaning revenue growth will almost certainly decelerate in the coming quarters. That news caused the stock price to fall 20% .

However, investors need to consider the big picture. Many businesses are cutting budgets amid the inflationary environment, and CrowdStrike was bound to feel some pressure from that trend eventually. Yet, the company is not losing customers. In fact, its gross retention rate stayed at record levels (above 98%) during the quarter, meaning more customers are sticking with CrowdStrike than ever before.

More importantly, cybercrime is becoming more prevalent due to digital transformation and the proliferation of connected devices, and that trend made effective cybersecurity an imperative for most organizations. That positions CrowdStrike to reaccelerate growth in the coming years, as industry analysts recognized the company's leadership across several cybersecurity software markets, including endpoint security, cloud-native application protection, and threat intelligence.

That success stems from its industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which delivers uniquely effective threat protection based on its unmatched ability to crowdsource data. CrowdStrike also provides 23 different modules that address a broad range of cybersecurity verticals; that means customers can work with a single vendor to address their security needs rather than building a complex patchwork of software from multiple vendors.

In a nutshell, CrowdStrike makes it possible for businesses to consolidate security spending on a single platform that provides industry-leading threat protection, and that attractive value proposition has fueled supercharged financial results over the long term. In fact, CrowdStrike recently became the second-fastest software company in history to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $2 billion.

Looking ahead, management says its addressable market will reach $97 billion by 2025, and with shares trading at 12.9 times sales -- nearly the cheapest valuation since the company went public in 2019 -- now is a great time to buy this growth stock .

2. Axon Enterprise: A leader in conducted energy weapons and digital evidence management software

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) is a public safety company best known for its conducted energy weapons (CEWs), sold under the brand name Taser. But its portfolio also includes software and sensors for law enforcement officers, federal agents, and commercial enterprise employees. Specifically, Axon provides body cameras, in-car cameras, and other sensors that capture digital evidence, as well as software for digital evidence management, report writing, and real-time situational awareness.

Axon faces competition from Motorola on the software and sensors side of its business, but its leadership in CEWs gives the company a significant edge. Specifically, Axon has a customer relationship with 94% of U.S. law enforcement agencies (and many international agencies) due to the success of its Taser devices, and the company used those relationships to become the global leader in digital evidence management software.

Despite facing economic headwinds, Axon delivered solid financial results in the third quarter. Revenue climbed 34% to $312 million, and the company generated $40.9 million in cash from operations , up from $16.4 million in the prior year. More importantly, Axon is set to maintain that momentum in the coming years.

Nearly $20 billion of its $52 billion addressable market comes from cloud software, but its software products have achieved less than 2% market penetration in the U.S. and less than 1% in most international markets. That puts Axon in front of a significant growth opportunity. Better yet, its software and sensors are backed by a compelling value proposition: They improve law enforcement transparency, streamline the collection and storage of digital evidence, accelerate report writing with video and artificial intelligence, and provide commanding officers and dispatchers with real-time data from officers in the field. In other words, Axon's software and sensors drive efficiency, productivity, and safety.

Currently, Axon stock trades at 13.3 times sales, a slight premium to its three-year average of 10.8 times sales. But the market often affords software companies higher valuation multiples, especially when those companies have as much room to grow as Axon. With that in mind, the current price seems reasonable, and investors should buy a few shares of this growth stock today.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Axon Enterprise and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money

Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy