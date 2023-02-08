ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

He's not most people: Lucas' Aidan Culler's comeback story has Cubs on championship path

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago
LUCAS — In the United States, it is reported there are anywhere between 100,000-200,000 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries every year.

And for most people, the recovery time is anywhere from eight to nine months after surgery and rehab.

But Lucas junior Aidan Culler is anything but most people.

On Jan. 7, 2022, Culler had one of the best halves of basketball in his life. He dropped 18 points in the first half against Mansfield Christian and was ready to go out and do more in the second half. But all that changed in the blink of an eye as he got his right knee caught up in an awkward position and felt a sharp pain of a snapping ACL. His sophomore season was over just like that.

He was coming off of an All-Ohio football season where he earned his stripes at kicker. The powerful right leg was now injured and with any ACL injury, the future was now unknown. Culler saw himself making a college career out of kicking while also being a huge contributor on the Lucas boys' basketball team during his high school career.

But now what?

Culler didn't even ask that question. The only thing he asked after his surgery to repair a completely torn ACL was, 'How long until I can get back?'

That answer was vague. It was completely up to Culler and how hard he wanted to work on rehabbing his surgically repaired knee. How much he could sit still so his knee could get the proper rest. And how badly he wanted to get back to playing the sports he loves.

It turns out, it was seven months, two months faster than the average person. Culler is anything but average.

"It took a ton of hard work," Culler said. "It was seven months and I got cleared for football. I feel pretty much back to normal. There will be some pain here and there but nothing too big."

Culler returned just in time for the Cubs football season as he helped his team make a deep playoff run to the Division VII Region 25 semifinals before falling to Danville. Culler earned honorable mention All-Ohio honors in Division VII along with second-team All-Northwest District honors as a kicker.

That doesn't happen without hard work.

"I was going to Columbus for therapy twice a week and shoutout to my therapist because they did a great job working with me every single day," Culler said. "They pushed me after I told them I wanted to be back for football season and they made that goal happen. Props to them."

Lucas Athletic Director and boys basketball coach Taylor Iceman has seen too many Cubs go down with ACL injuries during his time at the school. And most, if not all, of them, put in the work to get better after surgeries, but he saw Culler take it to a completely different level.

"Unfortunately, we have had to deal with ACL injuries with a lot of kids here recently," Iceman said. "But Aidan is the type of kid who is extremely tough. You think about it, he tore his ACL against Mansfield Christian last year and had 18 points in the first half. But to come back and be such a contributor on the football team and then come out and have the basketball season he is having just shows what kind of athlete and kid he is."

After a successful football campaign, it was time for Culler to return to the hardwood to a sport where the injuries initially happened. It was a mental game to begin the season. He scored just 11 total points in his first three games back and was starting to doubt himself.

Then came the Galion game. Culler dropped 20 points in a 74-59 victory and that performance did wonders on his mentality. He felt comfortable and no longer needed to think about his knee and worry about the possibility of reinjuring it. He could just go out and play the game.

"When I look at Aidan, I see a competitor," fellow Lucas junior Logan Toms said. "He hates losing so in games that we know are going to be super competitive, he steps up. We believe he is capable of doing great things and with him coming off of that injury, to see him face that and go out and do big things on the court is awesome."

Culler is averaging 10.7 points a game this season, but in his last nine, he has really shined. He is averaging 12.2 points and has two 20-plus point games with seven games in double-digits. He scored 20 in a loss to Colonel Crawford and a career-high 26 in a 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian, the same place he suffered his injury a year ago.

Culler is all the way back.

"My confidence is really coming on especially now," Culler said. "Last year, the injury set me back and it took me a couple of games to get things going because I wasn't quite sure about myself. Now, I know that the best defenders are going to be on Corbin (Toms) and Logan (Toms) and (Andrew) Smollen has been shooting it really well so teams are paying more attention to him so it is all on me to do things down low. When all four of us are going, it is tough for teams to guard us."

Culler scored 18 in the second game against Mansfield Christian which netted the Cubs their fifth consecutive outright Mid-Buckeye Conference championship and an undefeated league title.

That happened because of his dedication to the simple goal of getting back in time to play football.

"He was quietly working," Toms said. "With an ACL, it is a lot of therapy and he was going to Columbus a lot, but you never heard him complain. He got cleared and the next week, he was playing in a football game. That is who he is. We always joke with him because he comes from a farming family and we tell him he has farmer strength. But that is where he gets it. He has the work ethic already in him already and he used that to overcome his injury."

Iceman also credits Culler's upbringing. He was taught to be tough, never complain and work hard at everything. It is those characteristic foundations that have Culler where he is.

"You have a lot of kids in today's world who want to tell you how bad something is hurt or how tough something is to do, Aidan, you have to ask that kid if he is OK sometimes," Iceman said. "He is a hard-working kid and he deserves to be celebrated right now. Everything he is getting is earned."

Now that Culler and the Cubs have completed team goal No. 1 with an MBC title, they are turning their focus to getting ready for the postseason tournament where the Cubs are seeking their third district championship in four years.

And if Culler is setting that as a goal, there may not be anyone who can stop him.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

