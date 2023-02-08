ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Rejecting polio vaccine besmirches memory of many who suffered

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago
Let us not besmirch the memory of the dead

Thank you for running Jill Sell’s Feb. 5 column, “Father’s story highlights need for polio shots."

Post-polio syndrome has been nearly forgotten by many as sufferers are growing older and passing away. My husband died a few months ago, not as a direct result of post-polio, but I suspect it contributed.

In his case, his back was affected, leaving him with progressive levels of pain as he aged, which also made it impossible for him to get any reasonable amount of physical activity.

Had there been a polio vaccine in time to prevent his contracting the disease at age 2, I am certain his parents would have obtained that for him right on schedule.

I was delighted that my son could be vaccinated in infancy even though at this point, I was totally unaware of post-polio syndrome’s existence. (My son was born during an earlier marriage.)

Daughter: Kids should not face the nearly unsurmountable barriers thrown in my dad's path.

Jill Sell’s father sounds like a true hero, determined to live his best life despite the aftereffects of his disease.

My husband’s story is of course different, but also impressive. To Jill Sell’s father Charles F. Veleba, my husband Paul Fertig, and the countless others who have endured post-polio syndrome, let us not besmirch their memory by denying the next generation the protection they deserve from this disease.

Susan H. (Sue) Robinson, Newark

Recognize 'integrity' when you see it

Integrity! As I read the Newark Advocate's Feb. 6 article "Former AG Talks About Life; Sexism," I recalled the first time I met former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery 20 years ago in Akron.

As a life-long registered Democrat I immediately saw that Betty was the embodiment of political and office holder integrity. Her party affiliation didn't really matter as 'integrity' was the more important factor.

Betty Montgomery:Dave Yost's record shows he doesn't 'ferociously' protect predators

Now 20 years later, I reside in Reynoldsburg and periodically cross paths with Montgomery and have cordial brief conversations on life, dogs, neighbors and service. I believe our conversations are relaxed and comfortable because we both recognize integrity in persons.

As we enter into the beginnings of a new election cycle I hope voters can look for and recognize 'integrity' in those running for political office.

Montgomery is one example of a public servant bringing integrity to the table.

John Seryak, Reynoldsburg

Labels only hurt

I applaud the Jan. 29 letter by Martha Sanders "Labels matter when we talk about mental health."

Her message made the point and is a very important one.

Letters:Labels matter when we talk about mental health

Hopefully mental health case managers and clinicians working at the front lines with people with lived experience realize how they can best help them.

Labels only hurt; they do not help.

Treatment with an open mind and empathy go a l-o-n-g way.

Ingrid Silvian, Groveport

