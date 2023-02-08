Stark Housing Authority pays to settle lawsuit with fired employee

CANTON ‒ A fired Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority employee has settled her federal lawsuit against the agency.

Veda Davis, former director of asset management, will effectively be reinstated to a Housing Authority job — on paper at least — so she'll be entitled to full retirement benefits.

"We're pleased ... because it allows Veda to retire with dignity," said her attorney, Christopher J. Lalak.

Davis, a 30-year employee, was fired on Feb. 9, 2021 by former Executive Director Herman Hill.

Housing Authority officials said Davis was terminated because she failed to turn off utilities at unoccupied units in the Jackson Sherrick Homes complex, which cost the agency $15,000.

However, Davis said her dismissal was retribution. Shortly before she was fired, Davis was believed to have authored an anonymous letter, critical of Hill, sent to the Housing Authority's board of directors.

According to terms in the five-page settlement document:

Davis will be reinstated to her job, or a similar position, for an additional 17 months beyond her dismissal date. The agency will pay her $100 for that period, through July 9, 2022

The Housing Authority also will pay as much as $27,286 to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System on Davis' behalf. The amount covers what was to be paid into the system during those 17 months.

The Housing Authority's insurer will pay Lalak $27,765, to cover Davis' attorney fees and costs.

With a roughly $32 million annual budget, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dollars, the Housing Authority operates 2,544 public units in Stark County. It also oversees about 1,400 Section 8 vouchers used for privately owned rental units.

The agency's board was presented the settlement document last week. It was signed by Hill — now executive director of the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority — and Jeff Patterson, Stark's interim director.

Hill declined comment for this story; Patterson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Lalak filed for dismissal of the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Youngstown. Davis had alleged Hill and the Stark Housing Authority violated her First Amendment rights and Family and Medical Leave Act.

In settling the dispute, the Housing Authority and Hill admitted no wrongdoing.

The anonymous letter sent to the agency board, which Davis alleged was the reason for her dismissal, included details about Hill's involvement in securing an agency-owned house for a friend.

"In Fall of 2020, Davis learned that Hill had arranged for the SMHA assets to be used to purchase a certain property in the Plain Local School District with the plan that the property be leased to (Britnee) Allen immediately upon the SMHA’s acquisition," the suit stated.

"Davis further learned that Allen had personally selected the property before the SMHA bought it, and that Allen had visited and been inside the property prior to the acquisition."

The complaint also accused Hill of creating an agency job for Allen, whose son played basketball with and against Hill's son in summer leagues. The move enabled Allen's son to transfer from Orrville into Plain Local Schools, where Hill's son attended in the same grade.

Those same allegations were detailed in stories in 2021 by The Canton Repository.

