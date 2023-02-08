ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls

⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey franchises employ 200,000+ people

Many people think of franchise stores and brands as "big business." Many think that the local store with a franchised label is part of a huge company and therefore not in the small business category. Let me help correct that notion. Most of the franchise stores, restaurants, and hotels across...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market

NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
Fabulosos recall in NJ – Here are the products affected

Millions of bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products have been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide. Company officials say a potentially harmful bacteria has contaminated the cleaning solutions due to a manufacturing error. The bacteria can be particularly dangerous to those with compromised immune systems. Fabuloso manufactured between Dec.14, 2022, and...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Divorce trials suspended in NJ

⚖ Matrimonial and most civil trials suspended in six NJ counties. ⚖ More counties could be effected in the months ahead. ⚖ Murphy and Senate slow to act on confirming new judges. If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a...
Princeton, NJ
