NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
New Jersey Muslim group wants an Islamic holiday for students
⚫ NJ Muslim group wants towns to close school for an Islamic holiday. ⚫ Eid is a celebration of Muslims commitment and submission to God. ⚫ More than 2 dozen NJ towns already recognize the day as a holiday. The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations...
NJ Top News for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
New Jersey franchises employ 200,000+ people
Many people think of franchise stores and brands as "big business." Many think that the local store with a franchised label is part of a huge company and therefore not in the small business category. Let me help correct that notion. Most of the franchise stores, restaurants, and hotels across...
New Jersey will nearly double minimum monthly SNAP benefits payment
New Jersey will raise how much it gives to help food insecure families pay for groceries before emergency federal funding expires at the end of this month. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP, or food stamps, from $50 to $95.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
A new study finds NJ residents think they’ll live longer than predicted
⚫ New Jerseyans believe they will live longer than predicted. ⚫ A just-released study finds they may actually be right. ⚫ The study also finds many people don’t want to live forever. How long do think you are going to live?. A new study finds the average New Jersey...
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
Commuter rail strike looms in NJ – Biden may have to intervene
🚄 Contract talks with NJT engineers have stalled. 🚄 Strike is possible without federal intervention. 🚄 A walkout would be devastating to NJ commuters. With talks aimed at reaching a new contract with locomotive engineers not at a standstill, federal intervention may bee needed to avoid a New Jersey Transit strike.
NJ just ‘buying time’ until a spotted lanternfly predator is found
⚫ Spraying insecticides won't kill off the lanternfly population. ⚫ Researchers want to learn more about the lanternfly's genetic makeup. State officials have been telling us for years: crush any spotted lanternfly you see, and destroy egg masses on trees and outdoor furniture. But that can only do so much....
Fabulosos recall in NJ – Here are the products affected
Millions of bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products have been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide. Company officials say a potentially harmful bacteria has contaminated the cleaning solutions due to a manufacturing error. The bacteria can be particularly dangerous to those with compromised immune systems. Fabuloso manufactured between Dec.14, 2022, and...
NJ keeps food stamps minimum to $95 a month as federal SNAP benefit dries out
New Jersey families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving at least $95 per month under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure to ensure families’ pandemic-era benefits are not cut in half. [ more › ]
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
New poll finds NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea is a top NJ gubernatorial contender
⚫ New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is a leading GOP gubernatorial contender. ⚫ Jack Ciattarelli, the 2021 Republican nominee, is the frontrunner. ⚫ On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Mikie Sherill and first lady Tammy Murphy are considered frontrunners. Who do you think the next governor of New Jersey...
Washington Township School District Grants 2 Hour Delay Monday After Super Bowl
GO BIRDS! More kids in New Jersey will get to have some extra shut-eye on Monday morning!. The K-12 Washington Township school district in South Jersey has made the announcement granting students and staff a 2 hour delay on Feb 13, the Monday after Super Bowl LVII. This is the second school district in New Jersey to grant a 2 hour delay. Nice!
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl
For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem. Presley was born with fluid in...
Divorce trials suspended in NJ
⚖ Matrimonial and most civil trials suspended in six NJ counties. ⚖ More counties could be effected in the months ahead. ⚖ Murphy and Senate slow to act on confirming new judges. If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a...
