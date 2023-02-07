Jay-Z Opens Up About Beyonce Losing Album Of The Year Grammy To Harry Styles

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
thesource.com
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
netflixjunkie.com
No Nominations and Yet Kanye West Remains the Most Time Grammy Winner Equalling Jay Z’s Record
After his anti-Semitic comments and the public canceling him, fans still wondered whether Kanye West will appear at the 2023 Grammys. Turns out he was not invited. Despite his erratic behavior, and numerous headlining controversies, he remains a towering figure in the music industry. His popularity may have nosedived, but one cannot deny his contribution to the musical scene.
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Watch: Beyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic
Beyoncé was forced to accept her Grammy Award late after she got stuck in traffic and missed her moment in the spotlight. The music sensation won Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ but was delayed arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony so the award was collected on her behalf.Host Trevor Noah belatedly presented the ‘Renaissance’ singer with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with husband Jay Z.Beyoncé has just one win to go to make Grammys history as the most-decorated artist ever.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Stars walk Grammys red carpet ahead of award showBeyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fansGrammys 2023: Watch the stand out red carpet looks from this year’s awards
Grammys 2023: Will Smith Was Supposed to Be a Part of the Hip-Hop Tribute
Will Smith was slated to take part in the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but he ended up not participating in the supersized performance.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Explains Why Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Deserved Grammy For Album Of The Year
JAY-Z gave a rare interview shortly prior to the Grammy Awards where he vouched for his wife Beyoncé finally taking home elusive Album of the Year honors with Renaissance. Hov sat down for a candid chat with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson and explained why Queen Bey deserved to win AOTY, which she’s now lost four times, including Sunday night (February 5) when Harry Styles’ Harry’s House left victorious in a major upset.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says Grammys 'Missed The Moment' By Snubbing '4:44' In 2018
JAY-Z has once again called out the Grammys, and this time it’s for snubbing 4:44 in 2018. During a rare interview with TIDAL, Hov criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking his 13th album in its respective categories that year. According to the Roc Nation boss, 4:44 was truly a moment for Hip Hop as it proved the culture isn’t just a young man’s game.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled, JAY-Z Performing on Grammy Awards 2023: Does This Mean Beyonce's Dancing Too?
The Grammy Awards performers for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are growing bigger with the addition of several more acts. Over the past week, speculations on who will be the next Grammy Awards performers have risen, and one of the biggest names pressed were DJ Khaled and his company.
DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, John Legend, and More Perform “God Did” at 2023 Grammys
DJ Khaled brought his song “God Did” to the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He was joined by Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy for the eight-minute-long performance, who are featured on the original track. With Legend behind the piano, each featured artist took turns rapping. Jay-Z performed his lengthy verse while sitting at a food-strewn table reminiscent of the Last Supper painting. Watch the performance below.
Harry Styles Closes Out His American Tour With Subdued Grammy Performance
Harry Styles delivered a low-key performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he is nominated in six categories and already won for pop vocal album. Styles opened his performance on a red, revolving stage amongst a group of casually costumed dancers. Dressed in a strikingly different silver sequined and fringe ensemble (similar to the looks he’s previously donned at his recent string of US shows) Styles joined hands with the crew and belted out his track “As It Was.” Before the song, the singer was introduced by Harry’s House co-writer and producer Kid Harpoon. “The whole world knows him as...
Jay-Z Performing With Rihanna at 2023 Super Bowl?
We are just days away from Rihanna hitting the stage to perform for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans are speculating that Jay-Z might join the pop superstar during her performance, but will he?. On Thursday (Feb. 9), Rihanna held a press conference/interview ahead of her upcoming Apple Music...
