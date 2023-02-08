ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...

