Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
This Indiana Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCrown Point, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole
CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency
Paul Vallas pushed back on a report that raised questions about his residency in Chicago and made allegations that he took a homeowners tax exemptions that he was not entitled to.
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
947wls.com
One Chicago West Suburb was named the Safest City in the United States
Where’s the safest city in the U.S.? A study by Money Geek looked into the cost of crime per capita to determine what the safest and most dangerous cities in the United States are. The study found that Chicago’s west suburb, Naperville, only spent $156 per capita when it...
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
thehinsdalean.com
Yesterday and today
The intersection of York and Ogden was once the center of Brush Hill, which preceded Hinsdale's founding by about 30 years, according to Sandy William's book, "Images of America - Hinsdale." First, ancient Indian trails and later a "plank" road Ogden was one of three primary routes out of Chicago for settlers heading on their western journey. In the 1850s Benjamin Fuller incorporated many lots at the intersection as Fullersburg. The photo above is of the intersection in 1946, where Lloyd "Bob" Fuller, a descendant of the Fullersburg Fullers, began a business with a service station at York and Ogden. Today, the corner is home to a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins as well as a tire store. In 1959, the Fullers added their current Lincoln Street location as well as the first tunnel car wash in the western suburbs. (photos by Jim Slonoff, Hinsdale Historical Society)
Look at those eyes! This beautiful puppy needs a forever home
Meet Tracy! She is just a little 4 month-old pup who loves to play. If her loveable personality doesn’t win you over, how can you say no to those beautiful eyes? All you have to do is win her heart with a hand full of yummy treats.
Norwood Park 3rd grader Molly Morris dies of cancer
Molly Morris died at age 8 after a battle with kidney cancer.
Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence
There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs. candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in the southwest suburban as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.
fox32chicago.com
Carjackers steal car in broad daylight in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, crash car short time later
CHICAGO - Two carjackers stole a car in broad daylight in Chicago on Saturday, but they did not get far. Police said that around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old victim was walking to his own car along South Vanderpoel near 92nd in Beverly when two guys jumped out of another car. The men pulled out guns and carjacked him.
wjol.com
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Tracking potential for second storm system next week
Sprinkles, some mixed snowflakes and gusty winds linger beneath the backside of Thursday rainy weather system which have produced 1.14″ of rain at Midway and 0.92″ at O’Hare—making it the wettest weather system in Chicago in over a month. The same storm has produced a significant...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Carl Sandburg High School grad who co-wrote 'Knock at the Cabin' talks about experience
M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" is now playing in theatres.
