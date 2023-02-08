ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy