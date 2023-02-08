Read full article on original website
Clark March Set for February 25th Just South of Vincennes
The National Park Service will commemorate Clark’s March with a walk covering the last five miles of his journey while discussing events that took place along the way into Vincennes. It will take place on February 25th. Those wishing to walk, will check in at the George Rogers Clark...
KC Library Is Hub for VITA Tax Service
The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
IL State Rep. Adam Niemberg Against Perceived “Business Unfriendly Climate”
Area Illinois State Representative Adam Niemberg is speaking out against what he perceives to be an unfriendly climate for Illinois business. Niemberg believes over-reaching state regulations make it tough to start a business in his state. Another area of discontent for Niemberg is high state taxes in Illinois. Niemberg feels...
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
Two Injured Lawrence County Indiana Cops Out of Hospital
Lawrence County Indiana Sheriff Greg Day announced today (Wednesday) that both Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery and have been released from the hospital. The two officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Mitchell. Anthony Richmond was killed in that shooting by the two officers.
Countdown to Planting Season Continues
Farmers continue the countdown toward planting season — and with some warmer weather in recent days, some farmers are hoping for an early planting season. However, Knox County Extension educator Valerie Clingerman knows some late-winter blasts are still possible — and likely. Many feel the cold weather season has delayed the last few years — with a later start and later ending. Clingerman says that doesn’t mean this is a down time for farmers though.
State Senator Mark Messmer Forwards Possible Indiana Constitutional Amendment
Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer has authored a potential state Constitutional amendment to change Legislative commission eligibility. At this time, lawmakers can’t serve as voting members on any state executive committees. Messmer says his proposal would change that. Messmer knows even if the Legislature passes his resolution this year,...
Solid Waste Related Hearing Set for Today in Lawrence County Illinois
The Lawrence County Board will hold a public hearing this afternoon at 4 P.M. in the county board meeting room, located at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Lawrenceville. The hearing is about a proposed solid waste ordinance being considered by the county that would apply to the proper handling and disposal of scrap and waste materials in unincorporated areas of the county.
Not Much Movement in State, Area Gas Prices
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.24 a gallon, a penny lower than Monday and 22 cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.46 a gallon. It was also nine cents lower than a week ago, a penny lower than a month ago, and 12 cents lower than a year ago. In Vincennes, gas prices range from just over $3.10 a gallon to around $3.30 per gallon.
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
Washington Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
VU Loses to John A. Logan; Wrestling Semistate Set for Saturday
In a battle of top ten teams, Fourth ranked John A Logan College downed number nine Vincennes University 78-68. Caleb Johnson led the Trailblazers with 15 points. Kris King added 13. VU drops to 22-3. The Vincennes University Womens team rolled over John A Logan College 81-56. Elikya Baseyila had...
Boil Order Issued for Part of Petrolia, IL Area
Some Lawrence County Illinois residents are under a boil order at this time. The order is for residents in part of the Petrolia Water District. The boil order area extends along both sides of U.S. 50 from Archery Road to Seymour Road. The order for that area is in effect for the immediate future.
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 2/8
In Boys High School Basketball action…Vincennes Rivet beat Washington Catholic 56-38. Big night for Rivet Senior Tommy Herman who poured in 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Rivet is now 4-12 on the season. Other games. Barr-Reeve downed Northeast Dubois 38-29. Bedford North Lawrence trimmed Loogootee 55-53. Eastern Greene...
